'Game of Thrones' season 8: Isaac Hempstead Wright on Night's King theory

By @sachintrivedig on
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016.
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

The main focus of “Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the invasion of Night’s King. Although the threat of the Others has been teased from the very first episode of the first season, very little is known about the invading army from the north. One theory suggests that Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is actually the leader of the White Walkers. In a recent interview the actor playing this role reacted to this possibility.

In an interview with Insider, Hempstead Wright said that the theory about his character being the Night’s King is “fairly far-fetched.” The idea comes from some fans comparing the face of the leader of the White Walkers with that of Bran. The similarities, whether real or imagined, seems to be enough to convince some fans about the two characters being the same.

"Do I really look like an ancient ice zombie? Thanks guys," Hempstead Wright said.

One of the reasons why such theories are spreading on the internet is because the fans are still not sure how Bran’s powers work. Hempstead Wright tried to clear up the confusion by explaining that his character’s powers are like someone having a Kindle library of world history at his fingertips. At the moment, he hasn’t had much time to read through all of it, compared to the previous Three-eyed Raven who spent a thousand years reading everything. So, Bran needs people to tell him what they are looking for exactly, and he can see that event in the past or present.

The true extent of Bran’s powers will be explored in “Game of Thrones” season 8. With the possibility of the world ending, the Three-eyed Raven will be very important. Hempstead Wright doesn’t believe his character can see into the future, but he may have a vague idea about destiny.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car