'Game of Thrones' season 8: Gregor Clegane is back

'Game of Thrones'
A picture of Hafthor Bjornsson's costume in "Game of Thrones" Season 6. Facebook/ GameofThrones

Gregor The Mountain Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) will be back in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The actor has not been spotted on the set for a long time, but he has now confirmed that he is heading back to the set to finish the filming. Meanwhile, the armourer and weapons specialist of the show has teased what to expect on the show on a recent interview.

Björnsson shared a picture online of him getting ready to play the role of The Mountain [see below]. The actor didn’t give any hints about where he will be filming his scenes, but he may be headed to Seville, Spain, where many of the other cast members are already there, and filming has been ongoing there for a while now.

Meanwhile, Armourer and Weapons Specialist Natalia Lee was asked in an interview with Metro to tease some details about what to expect in the next season of the show. Lee was nervous about revealing any spoilers, but she did help raise the anticipation for the show.

“All I can say is think big and multiply it by a billion,” Lee said. “We know the storylines now. It is survival of the fittest. There’s only a few left standing. Anyone and everyone can die,” she added.

Lees has been a part of the show for eight years now, and has worked in locations like the middle of Iceland and the deserts in Spain and Morocco. She and her team have created the armour for thousands of soldiers for the different Houses and factions on the show, and what she is doing this year will be the last for the TV series. Given the scale of everything that they have accomplished, Lee feels that she and perhaps others on the show can’t top what they have done for the fantasy series.

Back to work! #GOT

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on May 16, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

Credit: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson/ Instagram

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
