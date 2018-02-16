'Game of Thrones' season 8: Get ready to see Arya fight again

By @sachintrivedig on
A Picture of Miltos Yerolemou (left) as Syrio and Maisie Williams (right) as Arya Stark from HBO's "Game of Thrones" TV series.
A Picture of Miltos Yerolemou (left) as Syrio and Maisie Williams (right) as Arya Stark from HBO's "Game of Thrones" TV series. Facebook/GameofThrones

There will be some exciting action sequences in “Game of Thrones” season 8 that Arys Stark (Maisie Williams) will be involved in. In a recent interview, Williams teased how challenging the filming is for the actors, and how she is training with stunt men for the action scenes.

Arya has been training to be a killing machine for the past few years. Now, even though she is fully trained enough to take on Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in battle; the true test of her skills is yet to come. The character will get her chance in the coming war against the Night King.

Williams is currently filming night shoots, the actress said in an interview with Metro. A total of 12 weeks of night shoots have been planned this time around and so far the cast and crew have completed 4 weeks. The actress described this as a “huge” task.

According to a report by Elite Daily, Williams told People Magazine that she took stunt classes recently. The actress was practicing sword work and combat fighting, which means Arya will be in the thick of the fights on the show next year.

Talking about the scale of the show, Williams said that when she first read the script she felt that it was “impressive.” But, when it came to the actual filming, the actress felt that it is an “impossible challenge.”

Each year the cast members of the show face increasing pressure to perform, due to the growing popularity of the show, and this year the pressure is palpable because this is the last season of the TV series. Williams said all the cast members are trying to do the best they can to end the TV series on a high note.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is set to premiere some time in 2019.

Related
Join the Discussion
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
American tennis stars in racism row at New York Open 2018
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: Show creator promises trailer and more
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8’: Maisie Williams training for action
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe audition tape video
Former makeup artist reveals Meghan Markle’s beauty habits and preferences
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 spoilers: Callen’s team rescues Hetty
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 14 'Goodbye, Vietnam' spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 13 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car