'Game of Thrones' season 8: Get ready to see Arya fight again

A Picture of Miltos Yerolemou (left) as Syrio and Maisie Williams (right) as Arya Stark from HBO's "Game of Thrones" TV series. Facebook/GameofThrones

There will be some exciting action sequences in “Game of Thrones” season 8 that Arys Stark (Maisie Williams) will be involved in. In a recent interview, Williams teased how challenging the filming is for the actors, and how she is training with stunt men for the action scenes.

Arya has been training to be a killing machine for the past few years. Now, even though she is fully trained enough to take on Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in battle; the true test of her skills is yet to come. The character will get her chance in the coming war against the Night King.

Williams is currently filming night shoots, the actress said in an interview with Metro. A total of 12 weeks of night shoots have been planned this time around and so far the cast and crew have completed 4 weeks. The actress described this as a “huge” task.

According to a report by Elite Daily, Williams told People Magazine that she took stunt classes recently. The actress was practicing sword work and combat fighting, which means Arya will be in the thick of the fights on the show next year.

Talking about the scale of the show, Williams said that when she first read the script she felt that it was “impressive.” But, when it came to the actual filming, the actress felt that it is an “impossible challenge.”

Each year the cast members of the show face increasing pressure to perform, due to the growing popularity of the show, and this year the pressure is palpable because this is the last season of the TV series. Williams said all the cast members are trying to do the best they can to end the TV series on a high note.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 is set to premiere some time in 2019.