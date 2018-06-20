'Game of Thrones' season 8: Fiery Lyanna Mormont will be back

The fiery young leader in Westeros Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) will reportedly be back in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The character may get to meet with another big female character on the show. Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set have leaked online, teasing some changes in King’s Landing.

Sources have told WatchersontheWall that Ramsey is back to reprise her role as Lyanna Mormont. It is not clear if the actress was a part of the filming in the past or if she has just joined the production. With just a few more weeks of filming left, the fans may get to see very little of the character if she has joined the other cast members just now.

While Ramsey was in Belfast, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) was reportedly spotted in the city too. It isn’t clear if the two actors filmed any scenes together. With the two characters fighting on the same side their paths are sure to cross on the show this time around.

The fans may remember the first interaction between Lyanna and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The scene is just as popular as the interaction between Daenerys and Jon, and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys. It will be exciting to see the Khaleesi meet the fiery young Lady of Bear Island.

Meanwhile, pictures of a new Paint Hall set have leaked online. The building set that has been constructed appears to be that of the Red Keep of King’s Landing. What’s different about this building from before is that it has sustained heavy damage at the top.

Will Daenerys’ vision at the House of the Undying come true? Will her dragons scorch King’s Landing? It looks like despite all their efforts, Dany will finally get to be the ruler of ashes, if she manages to survive till the end of the war.