| Make IBT your homepage

'Game of Thrones' season 8: Fiery Lyanna Mormont will be back

By @sachintrivedig on
Lyanna Mormont
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont. Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO/ Game of Thrones/ Facebook

The fiery young leader in Westeros Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) will reportedly be back in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The character may get to meet with another big female character on the show. Meanwhile, new pictures from the production set have leaked online, teasing some changes in King’s Landing.

Sources have told WatchersontheWall that Ramsey is back to reprise her role as Lyanna Mormont. It is not clear if the actress was a part of the filming in the past or if she has just joined the production. With just a few more weeks of filming left, the fans may get to see very little of the character if she has joined the other cast members just now.

While Ramsey was in Belfast, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) was reportedly spotted in the city too. It isn’t clear if the two actors filmed any scenes together. With the two characters fighting on the same side their paths are sure to cross on the show this time around.

The fans may remember the first interaction between Lyanna and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The scene is just as popular as the interaction between Daenerys and Jon, and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys. It will be exciting to see the Khaleesi meet the fiery young Lady of Bear Island.

Meanwhile, pictures of a new Paint Hall set have leaked online. The building set that has been constructed appears to be that of the Red Keep of King’s Landing. What’s different about this building from before is that it has sustained heavy damage at the top.

Will Daenerys’ vision at the House of the Undying come true? Will her dragons scorch King’s Landing? It looks like despite all their efforts, Dany will finally get to be the ruler of ashes, if she manages to survive till the end of the war.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Suits’ season 7: DVD bonus content teaser
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: Jon Bernthal to return
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases different side of Claire
Meghan Markle’s father: Prince Harry talked about giving Trump a chance, Brexit
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will explain Scott's absence in 'Infinity War'
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: New teaser trailer released
'Wonder Woman 1984': Leaked video of Gal Gadot filming an action sequence
‘Wonder Woman 2’: 1980s fashion teased in leaked pictures
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car