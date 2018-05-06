'Game of Thrones' season 8: Emilia Clarke on fans' reaction to ending

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Game of Thrones/ Facebook

There will be divided opinion about the ending of “Game of Thrones” season 8, cast member Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) has teased in a recent interview. Meanwhile, new pictures from the King’s Landing production set have leaked online.

“People will scream and people will say, ‘That’s exactly what I wanted.’ And some people will go, ‘Huh?’ — my mum, probably,” Clarke said in an interview, WinterIscoming reports. The actress had previously said that she loved the ending, but had emphasised that the fans may have a divided opinion about it. The audience is either going to love it or be disappointed with the ending.

What surprising twists await the fans in the final season? Clarke didn’t reveal any details. The fans will have to wait till next year to find out. Meanwhile, filming for the show continues. Newly leaked pictures from the production set of King’s Landing teases a possible turn of events. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

Filming at the King’s Landing set has started. Pictures posted on WatchersontheWall shows extras dressed as soldiers on the top of the wall of the city set. Since the pictures were taken from some distance, it is difficult to say which side the soldiers are fighting for.

King’s Landing is currently under the control of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Previously leaked pictures of this set showed Lannister flags all around. The current pictures don’t show any of the flags, suggesting that the city has fallen, and the Unsullied have taken over. However, the walls of the city are intact, which means Dany’s army may have found a way to enter the city without bringing down the walls.

There are just six episodes in “Game of Thrones” season 8. The TV series is set to air sometime next year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car