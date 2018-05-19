'Game of Thrones' season 8: Dragonpit shooting wraps

'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

The big Dragonpit scene for “Game of Thrones” has finally been completed in Seville, Spain. A few of the cast members have been spotted at the airport. Some of the filming still remains, but the cast and crew may celebrate the wrap party soon.

According to a report by WatchersontheWall, filming appears to have ended prematurely in Seville, Spain. The original schedule was reportedly to film here until the weekend. However, all of the main cast members have reportedly left.

Of the cast members who were there until the very end of the shoot, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) where reportedly present. Harington, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) were spotted at the London Stansted Airport, from where they had previously travelled to Spain. John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) may have also travelled with the above mentioned cast members, but his presence couldn’t be conclusively ascertained.

Apart from the main cast members, about 40 extras were reportedly a part of the shoot. The extras apparently played the role of the Unsullied soldiers.

While most of the cast members have finished their work, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) may still have things to do. Unconfirmed reports suggest that she will be travelling to Spain soon to film her scenes, even though she won’t be accompanied by the other actors.

Clarke has been busy in the past few weeks promoting her upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The actress may now film close-ups for the fantasy TV series, which is expected to be added to the relevant scenes on the show with the help of computer graphics.

Clarke has also been promoting the charity initiative by Omaze. The campaign allows the fans to get a chance to visit the set of the show in Belfast and meet with some of the cast members [see below].

Credit: Game of Thrones/ Twitter

