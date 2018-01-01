'Game of Thrones' season 8: Characters still alive on Arya's kill list

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A still from the HBO TV series "Game of Thrones" starring Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Facebook/ Game of Thrones

There are a few people on Arya’s (Maisie Williams) list that are still alive. Will there number be up in “Game of Thrones” season 8? Here’s a look at who should count their days, and why they ended up on the list in the first place. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

There are still six people from Arya’s list that are alive. First on the list is Caersei (Lena Headey), a character who has slowly risen to the top of the list of the villains on the show. The queen has been on the list ever since the death of Ned Stark (Sean Bean).

Next, it’s The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). Technically, this character is kind of dead. But, will this be enough? Arya put him on the list after witnessing the torture at Harrenhal.

The only other character who is associated with Ned’s death and still alive is Ilyn Payne (Wilko Johnson). This is the man who was the executioner that day.

Two characters that are currently in the north and who are on Arya’s list are the Hound (Rory McCann) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer). On a previous occasion, Arya didn’t kill Sandor when she had the chance and just left him to die. Will she now remove these two names from her list for their contribution in the war against the Night King?

One name that the fans may have forgotten is that of Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Arya put Beric’s name on the list for selling Gendry (Joe Dempsie), and then added the Red Witch’s name for taking Gendry away.

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will be the last chance for Arya to strike off more names from her list. Some of these characters, however, may not die by the hands of the Stark girl, just as others have died before at the hands of others.

Join the Discussion
