'Game of Thrones' season 8: Cast members reach Iceland to film

Some of the big cast members of “Game of Thrones” season 8 were spotted at the airport, heading to Iceland to film their scenes. Kit Harington (Jo Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) are already there in the country.

A picture of Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) having lunch at the airport has been posted on WatchersontheWall. The actors were all reportedly heading to Iceland to join fellow cast members Harington and Clarke.

The report suggests that the grouping of this set of actors suggests that they the heroes will either launch an attack on the Army of the Dead or that some parts of the North now looks like a location beyond the Wall.

Winter has arrived in Westeros, and with the passage of time the snow is set to rise across the realm. The North may be the first place where the real effects of winter will be felt.

The Army of the Dead has already crossed the Wall. The last time the fans saw the White Walkers, they had crossed into the Seven Kingdoms at Eastwatch, where Tormund first faced the Night King. While it may be a wise strategy to take the fight to the enemy rather than waiting for them to reach Winterfell, the presence of Sam in the group suggests that there may not be an army travelling to fight the White Walkers, instead the North is so cold now that they will have to film in Iceland to depict the accurate weather conditions.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is expected to wrap by December this year. The cast and crew have been filming scenes in Northern Ireland for some time now. The show is set to premiere sometime in 2019. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.