'Game of Thrones' season 8: Bran and Night King theory

By @sachintrivedig on
Isaac Hempstead Wright
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. Reuters/Phil McCarten

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will finally put to rest all the theories, especially the ones related to the Night King. Although the TV series has revealed how the White Walkers were created, and with what purpose, there are some fans who believe that Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) will become the main antagonist.

In recent interviews, Wright and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) spoke about the show, with the former talking about the theory about Bran being the Night King, and the latter talking about the show as a whole.

In an interview with Nerdist, Wright attempted to dismiss the idea that his character will eventually become the Night King by saying that the idea seems “too Hollywood.” The actor did concede that the other theory about Bran becoming the older Three-eyed Raven, played by Max Von Sydow, seems a little more “plausible.”

Bran becoming the Night King will have huge implications on the storyline. The character is already a time traveler, and has visions about current events. Adding the villain from the north may make it too complex. Wright pointed out that the idea that his character becoming the older Three-eyed Raven won’t have any “insane ramifications” on the storyline. It would also bring a circular arc of the character to a nice end.

Bradley on the other hand gave specific clues about what to expect in the final season of the show. In an interview with TV Guide, the actor revealed that each character will be placed in an “alien environment at some point in the season that they’ve never been placed in before.”

“The thrill is seeing how they react to it and how they respond... This season, I think, more than any other is stretching these characters," Bradley said. Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing, and the show is expected to return sometime in 2019.

Related
Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car