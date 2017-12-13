'Game of Thrones' season 8: Bran and Night King theory

“Game of Thrones” season 8 will finally put to rest all the theories, especially the ones related to the Night King. Although the TV series has revealed how the White Walkers were created, and with what purpose, there are some fans who believe that Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) will become the main antagonist.

In recent interviews, Wright and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) spoke about the show, with the former talking about the theory about Bran being the Night King, and the latter talking about the show as a whole.

In an interview with Nerdist, Wright attempted to dismiss the idea that his character will eventually become the Night King by saying that the idea seems “too Hollywood.” The actor did concede that the other theory about Bran becoming the older Three-eyed Raven, played by Max Von Sydow, seems a little more “plausible.”

Bran becoming the Night King will have huge implications on the storyline. The character is already a time traveler, and has visions about current events. Adding the villain from the north may make it too complex. Wright pointed out that the idea that his character becoming the older Three-eyed Raven won’t have any “insane ramifications” on the storyline. It would also bring a circular arc of the character to a nice end.

Bradley on the other hand gave specific clues about what to expect in the final season of the show. In an interview with TV Guide, the actor revealed that each character will be placed in an “alien environment at some point in the season that they’ve never been placed in before.”

“The thrill is seeing how they react to it and how they respond... This season, I think, more than any other is stretching these characters," Bradley said. Filming for “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing, and the show is expected to return sometime in 2019.