'Game of Thrones' season 8: Algorithm predicts characters most likely to die

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

Many more characters are expected to die in “Game of Thrones” season 8. A curious data scientist has written an algorithm that ranks all the major characters, based on who are most likely to die and who have a good chance of surviving the war.

On the DataRobot blog, Taylor Larkin shared the list of characters that are ranked based on the probability that they will die. The algorithm uses complex factors like House, nobility status, gender, age, and death of family members.

The end result is that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) tops the list of the characters most likely to die. The three reasons given are that she has a dead relative, she has valyrian culture, and she belongs to House Targaryen.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) is next on the list, followed by Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Will the two brothers die fighting the Night King?

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has just over 66 percent chance of dying. Cersei (Lena Headey) comes next on the list. If all these deaths are featured on the show House Lannister will be left without an heir.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) are relatively low on the list. While it may come as no surprise if Jon sits on the Iron Throne, it will be quite a shock if Euron manages to survive till the end.

The least likely to die on the show are Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), and Gendry (Joe Dempsie). The young characters may be forced to take on the leadership positions to rebuild the seven kingdoms after the great war.

Larkin has used plot points and details from “A Song of Ice and Fire” as the resource for his algorithm, and he concedes that ultimately it will the producers of the show who will decide who lives and who dies.

