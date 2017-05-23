'Game of Thrones' season 7: Jorah's story about fighting greyscale and a quest for forgiveness

By @sachintrivedig on
Jorah
Actor Iain Glen as Jorah in HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

Many characters have died over the years on “Game of Thrones,” but one character continues to endure in season 7. Cast member Iain Glen (Jorah) teased some details about what’s next for his character on the show. The following article contains spoilers.

Jorah has contracted the dreaded greyscale disease, which has very little hope for the victim once it starts to spread. The disease has not yet spread to the brain for the character, and the last time fans saw him; he was ordered by his Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) to find a cure and come back to her.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glen said that for his character the story will be all about whether he will survive this dreaded disease. Another objective that is the driving force for the character is to earn the forgiveness of Daenerys. He was cast aside for deceiving her for a long time, working as a spy. He is now looking for some sort of redemption for what he has done.

Jorah is in love with Danny. Glen pointed out that his character is willing to lay down his life for the queen. His life is not as important as earning her forgiveness, so the character may go to any lengths to find that cure.

Taking about the script in general, Glen said that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have done some excellent writing. This season, according to the actor, has the best scripts from the show yet.

In terms of the plot, this being the penultimate season, “Game of Thrones” season 7 will start to head towards the end. “There’s no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game,” he said.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car