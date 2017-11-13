'Game of Thrones': Creating realistic locations and dragons

'Game of Thrones'
Most of the stunning visual effects seen in the “Game of Thrones” TV series is done by Pixomondo. The Executive Producer of this company David Garber shared his insights about how his team goes about developing complex scenes involving green screens, while working with actors and directors.

While creating visual effects for the show is a normal process every year, it was particularly challenging for season 7, Garber said in an interview with BackStage. The dragons were bigger this year, and the team also had to add more detailing like colour and texture because the cameras were pushing in for some of the scenes for the close-up shots.

All the visual effects scenes are done against a green screen. There are dots on the screen that are used as markers for the actors to interact with. Garber said that the visual effects supervisors have been working with the actors for such a long time that they have developed a language to make the actors understand what is happening behind the scenes and how things will appear during the post production phase, to help the actors deliver the best performance.

Normally all the visual effects scenes are broken down and shot even before the producers meet with the directors and visual effects team before the filming with the actors begins. If the scenes are too complex, then the production manager works with the directors to work out what scenes need to be shot first. For “Game of Thrones,” however, all the visual effects are pushed to the end because the directors prefer to finish the acting scenes and the battles first, according to Garber.

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 is currently ongoing in Northern Ireland. This will be the last chapter in the long running and highly popular TV series. There will only be six episodes on the show this time around. HBO has already started a few spin-off TV series that are in the early stages of development.

