‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ update: Developer busy tackling server issues; Major problems to be addressed soon

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Friday the 13th: The Game
If latest reports are to be believed, “Friday the 13th: The Game” has revealed Jason’s new ability. This ability was not seen in the beta version. The game in all likelihood will be released in April, as co-creator Ronnie Hobbs had hinted at an early-2017 release. Facebook/Friday the 13th: The Game

“Friday the 13th: The Game” has received more success than the developer anticipated. It has seen record number of players join the game, and this has resulted in some server issues.

This was really unexpected and the team behind the game is trying everything to smooth out the server issues. The game released on Friday, May 13, and players have flocked in hordes to enjoy the weekend delight. This has proved to be excessive for the servers and the team is finding it difficult to handle the issue. The game is reportedly handling 50,000+ concurrent players across multiple platforms the game has been released on. This has been reported by Wes Keltner, founder of Gun Media and game co-creator.

The developer has acknowledged the issue the players are having and has even posted an update on the Kickstarter page that handles some of the issues. Clearly, the team behind the game is not running away from the problems and leaving players in the dark. Players are letting their frustration known on various social media channels and game forums, though game developers are diligently responding to their frustrations. Some of the major problems they plan to address are as follows;

  1. Steam Backend Profile Database Servers are being upgraded
  2. There is not enough dedicated Australia game servers on Steam
  3. The game is not yet available in the PS4 Asia region yet
  4. Steam DLC is not showing up in the game
  5. Steam dedicated server downtime
  6. PS4 EU/Australia DLC codes are not yet available
  7. Hard to Quick match on Steam EU version
  8. Certain Xbox One full game digital codes have not been delivered
  9. PS4 North America DLC codes are showing inactive

The team behind the game responded to user complaints all Saturday, reassuring fans that they are doing their best to address the issues. They have not yet given any time by which the issues will be fully resolved though fans hope it will be very soon. It is a tough time for the developer as it has to bring the fixes as fast as possible to secure itself from player loss. The craze has reached top levels and this is the time when it should rake in the moolah. The slasher-type horror game requires seven players as camp counsellors, writes WWG.

Another player will be controlling the ghastly Jason Voorhees. Due to log in, party creation and other gameplay issues, players are really having trouble creating the eight-man cast. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on “Friday the 13th: The Game.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch 2017 French Open online
Magic Johnson to D'Angelo Russell: 'Work on leadership, defence'
Isaiah Thomas injury update: Celtics star trying to avoid hip surgery
F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying: Kimi Raikkonen clinches pole position for Ferrari
F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula One online
F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula One online
2017 NBA Finals: Kevin Love laughs off 'underdog' tag, says Cavs are trying to repeat
2017 NBA Finals: Kevin Love laughs off 'underdog' tag, says Cavs are trying to repeat
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car