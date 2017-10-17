Frequent exposure to hair dyes may contribute to breast cancer risk: study

By on
Breast cancer patient
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer at the Antoine-Lacassagne Cancer Center in Nice July 26, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Changing hair colour often has been associated to an increased risk of developing breast cancer among women. A new study has claimed that women who dye their hair have a 14 percent rise in rates of breast cancer.

London surgeon Kefah Mokbel from the Princess Grace Hospital in Marylebone recommends that females colour their hair no more than two to five times per year. The results of the study, according to Mokbel, concern the fact that the industry recommends women to colour their hair every four to six weeks.

Mokbel said that the findings suggest how exposure to hair dye may contribute to breast cancer risk, but recognised that further work is needed to confirm the results. He also clarified that the links are only a correlation.

“The positive association between the use of hair dyes and breast cancer risk does not represent evidence of a cause-effect relationship,” Mokbel wrote on Facebook. He also took to Twitter to further talk about the topic; he wrote that women are advised to lessen exposure to synthetic hair dyes to two to six times per year and undergo regular breast screening from the age of 40.

Choose natural products

“It would be preferable to choose hair dyes that contain the minimum concentration of aromatic amines such as PPD (less than 2 percent),” Mokbel tweeted. He also encourages the use of as many natural products as possible, like henna, beetroot or rose hip.

Rutgers University in New Jersey researchers suggest that carcinogens in hair products may be contributing to the increased risk. Researchers told the Women's Circle Health Study that the use of dark shade hair dyes was found to be associated with a 51 percent increase overall risk in developing breast cancer among African American women, and a 72 percent increased risk of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer among African Americans.

A separate Finnish research found a link between women who use hair dye and chances of developing breast cancer, according to Sanna Heikkinen from the Finnish Cancer Registry. She said they observed a “statistical association” between the use of hair colour and risk of breast cancer, The Independent reports.

But Heikkinen also noted that scientists are not certain of a cause-effect relationship. She said it is impossible to confirm a true causal connection. For instance, women who dye their hair might also be using other cosmetics compared to women who reportedly never use hair dyes, Heikkinen said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’: Trailer releasing in December
‘Deadpool 2’: Josh Brolin ready to play more Cable
‘Vikings’ season 6: Alexander Ludwig shares production update
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 17-20: Quinn fights Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
HBO boss 'excited' after reading early material for 'Game of Thrones' spin-offs
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car