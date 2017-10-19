France's plan to allow on-the-spot fines for cat-calling, harassing women

By on
Rainy Melbourne
Women cover themselves from the rain as they walk through the paddock area before the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 16, 2012. Reuters/Daniel Munoz

France's gender equality minister has a plan to help crack down sexual violence and harassment. A new law banning harassment and cat-calling of women on France will allow on-the-spot fines.

The proposals from Marlene Schiappa include instant fines for catcalling and lecherous behaviour in public. The 34-year-old pilots the legislation because she believes it is “completely necessary.”

Schiappa, a feminist and supporter of French President Emmanuel Macron, told La Croix newspaper (in French) that the idea is that society as a whole redefines what it is acceptable or not. On Monday, she told RTL radio that the French bill was "completely necessary because at the moment street harassment is not defined in the law- we can't currently make a complaint.”

When asked about drawing a line between flirtation and harassment, Schiappa replied, "We know very well at what point we start feeling intimidated, unsafe or harassed in the street.” She also provided some examples like when a man invades a female’s personal space "by talking to you 10, 20 centimetres from your face" or follows her for several blocks.

Under her plans, which were announced on Monday, a team of politicians will work alongside police and magistrates to establish what sort of behaviour amounts to sexual harassment. A cross-party taskforce composed of five MPs is expected to help with a definition of harassment that can be enforced by officers on the streets.

As for the level of fine, Schiappa assured that is part of their discussions. She said the symbolic value of laws that outlaw street harassment is very great. Schiappa is new to national politics and was best known for setting up a network of working mothers before joining the centrist party, BBC noted.

The bill will also reportedly include provisions like lengthening the amount of time women have to lodge complaints of sexual assault dating from their childhood as well as toughening laws on sex with minors. The bill will be voted on by MPs in 2018.

Feminist organisation Osez le Feminisme’s Raphaelle Remy-Leleu told AFP that she hopes social tolerance will decrease after people become more aware of sexual harassment. Recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein have prompted women and men around the world to share their own experiences of sexual harassment using the hash tag “me too.” In France, people have been using #balancetonporc, which roughly translates as "rat on your dirty old man" to encourage women to name offenders.

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming in Scotland
‘Vikings’: Ragnar’s sons will do famous things
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 18-20: Phyllis pressures Billy
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 18-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Behind-the-scenes video
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Insights about Sabine
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car