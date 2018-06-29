| Make IBT your homepage

France to bring back National Service for all 16-year-olds

By @chelean on
French President Emmanuel Macron walks past members of a French Air Force graduating class during a visit at the 721 Rochefort air base in Saint-Agnant, France, June 14, 2018.
French President Emmanuel Macron walks past members of a French Air Force graduating class during a visit at the 721 Rochefort air base in Saint-Agnant, France, June 14, 2018. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

France will reinstate the mandatory National Service for all 16-year-olds. The move was said to promote a sense of civic duty and national pride. It was initially proposed by President Emmanuel Macron during his presidential run last year.

Macron suggested the program during his 2017 presidential campaign, saying all French citizens should experience military life. He wanted the National Service compulsory for people between 18 and 21. But what the government has planned now has significantly been watered down partly due to costs.

The program is estimated to cost an estimated €1.6 billion (AU$2.5 billion) a year, with €1.75 billion (AU$2.76 billion) initial investment. Critics are worried that the program’s cost will outweigh the benefits.

The BBC reports that the new national service, which will cover all 16-year-old girls and boys, will be divided into two distinct phases. The first part is a mandatory one-month placement focusing on civic culture. This will happen during the French school holidays. It might include voluntary teaching and working with charities alongside traditional military preparation with the police, fire service or army.

The second phase is optional and will last for three months to one year. Participants under 25 will be encouraged to serve “in an area linked to defence and security,” although they can choose volunteer work in social, environmental or heritage positions.

Opposition leader Marine Le Pen, head of the former Front National and now named National Rally, has called the program “pointless,” while Adrien Quatennens of France Unbowed said the government had set “no aim” for the program.

The government will consult with the youth, parents, teachers’ unions and local governments in October before a final decision is made on how the mandatory phase of the program should work. The program is aimed to start as early as next year. France is aiming to have 700,000 participants by 2026.

Because France scrapped the compulsory military service in 1998 when he was 18, Macron is the only French president not to have done military service.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car