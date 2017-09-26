'Fortnite Battle Royale' servers down, PUBG developer clarifies issue vs game

By on
playerunknown-pubg
Cosplayer with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds character helmet seen at Gamescom in Cologne. Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay

"Fortnite Battle Royale" servers have indeed gone down, according to a post by Epic Games. Players who experienced the downtime may have had issues with the matchmaking system, as mentioned in the post.

According to the developers, they immediately began investigation regarding the matter. In a separate tweet, Epic Games said, “Fortnite Battle Royale game servers are currently down and we have rallied the repair team.”

Twitter users were quick to post jokes, with some teasing the developers about yet-to-be-released features. User Wizzite, for example, tweeted, “Release the squads update while it's down? No point in having 2 downtimes in 2 days, right?” The squad feature, as previously announced, will go live as soon as “Fortnite Battle Royale” becomes free this September 26.

A few hours later, the developers updated the post by saying that server issues have been fixed. They also tweeted, “Battle Royale servers and services have returned to a healthy state and it's time to get back in the Arena! Thank you all for your patience.”

The downtime came amid controversies surrounding the game and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG). Many have compared the two titles since both are Battle Royale-style games, focusing on 100 players killing each other in a vast arena.

Speaking with PC Gamer, PUBG developer Bluehole’s VP and executive producer Changhan Kim opened up about their concerns regarding the upcoming free version of “Fortnite Battle Royale.” Kim clarified that Bluehole’s focus does not revolve around ownership of the genre, but rather the fact that Epic Games provide Bluehole with technical support for the Unreal Engine.

“…and now we're starting to have concerns that they're going to develop new features or improve something in the engine to support that battle royale gameplay, and then use it for their own game mode,” Kim said, later adding, “So, we just want to emphasize this only a problem because Epic Games is the company that makes the engine we use and we pay a large amount of royalties to them.” Bluehole now plans to initiate discussions with Epic Games.

To prepare for the free release of its Battle Royale mode, "Fortnite" will be having an extended downtime on September 26, 4:00 am EDT (6:00 pm Australian time). The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Meanwhile, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is currently available for PC, with an Xbox One release planned by the end of 2017.

Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Paul George prefers competing for titles over move to Lakers
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Red Bull Racing confirm new partnership with Aston Martin
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
Tom Brady turns on friend Donald Trump amid anthem protests
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘really relaxed as a couple’
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 26-29 spoilers [VIDEO]
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
'PLL' spinoff: 'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' pilot ordered by Freeform
'PLL' spinoff update: Freeform orders 'The Perfectionists' pilot
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
Ex-‘Australian Idol’ Kate DeAraugo facing 15 years for drug, weapons charges
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car