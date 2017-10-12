'Fortnite Battle Royale' reaches 10 million players, claims 45 million hours spent

fortnite-battle-royale-1
Fortnite: Battle Royale. Epic Games/Facebook

Epic Games has announced that its Battle Royale title “Fortnite: Battle Royale” has reached 10 million players. The staggering amount was reached after the game was released only two weeks ago back in September.

The developers tweeted, “In two weeks since we’ve launched, over 10 million of you have played Battle Royale. We can’t say thank you enough.” The tweet was accompanied by an infographic showing the numbers that demonstrate the game’s success.

The Battle Royale game has been played a total of 44,494,571 hours, as of its posting. That number, according to the infographic, is equivalent to the hours spent acquiring 1,483 college degrees.

“Fortnite: Battle Royale” mechanics rely on traps and a simple construction system that players utilise to survive. According to Epic Games, players have already found almost 60 million traps and were able to create almost 800 million walls/stairs/floors/ceilings.

Each round begins with players jumping from the Battle Bus. According to the infographic, a total of 292,725,319 people has made this jump.

The numbers appear astounding for a game that has been released in less than a month. But considering that the title is free, unlike its competition “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” (PUBG), the data seems highly feasible, given that Battle Royale games are in-demand these days.

Near the end of September, PUBG developer Bluehole expressed concerns that Epic Games provide the latter with technical support for the Unreal Engine. “…and now we're starting to have concerns that they're going to develop new features or improve something in the engine to support that battle royale gameplay, and then use it for their own game mode,” Bluehole’s VP and executive producer Changhan Kim told PC Gamer.

Check out the original tweet from Epic Games below. The infographic can be viewed by clicking here.

