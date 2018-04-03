'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS

Epic Games has announced that “Fortnite Battle Royale” is now available to all compatible iOS devices. Having initially declared an invite-only event, the developer has declared that no invites will be required for the mobile version of the hit battle royale game.

Epic recently tweeted the news. “No invite needed - Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now!”

The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise. An Invite Event for the mobile version began on March 12 US time. Players who received invites reportedly received codes for friends as well. Now, it seems like begging for invite codes won’t be happening anymore.

“Fortnite Battle Royale” won’t work on all iOS devices, though. Epic also tweeted that the game only works with select iPhone versions (SE, 6S, 7, 8, X) and iPad Minis (4, Air 2, 2017, Pro).

“Fortnite DOES NOT support: iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus; iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, iPod Touch,” the tweet adds.

It should be noted that the mobile version also supports cross-play between other platforms. Players can go against friends using PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One. Cross-progress, on the other hand, means players can transfer their character stats from the mobile versions to other platforms, and vice versa.

Android users will need to wait longer, with support said to be arriving within the next few months. Patient folks, however, can head to this page and click on “Get Started” to be notified as soon as an Android version finally becomes available.

iOS players can head to the App Store to download “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

