'Fortnite Battle Royale' dev update announces additions, improvements

The latest Fortnite: Battle Royale developer update has plenty of announcements that should get players excited. The video shows producer Zack Estep and designer Eric Williamson answering a few questions and announcing new updates for the hit (albeit controversial) PvP title.

The first question concerns voice chat. Estep clarifies that the feature has already been released on the PC version. Availability on the console version, however, should be coming soon.

As for combat, Williamson looks forward to include more weapons that “fit the core gameplay.” He also emphasised the importance of improving the consumables, one of which is “a potion that allows you to heal above 75 health.” Developers will also provide players with more reliable shields as well.

So, what’s next? There are plenty, Estep answers. Account progression as well as the ability to customise characters should be included in the next few updates. Williamson becomes enthusiastic as he mentions several things to look forward to, such as aim assist fixes, faster actions, SMG improvement and practicality, visible grenade arcs and more “flavour” to jump pads. There is also what he calls the "ammo vacuum," which enables players to automatically pick up items simply by approaching them.

At the end of the video (see below), the developers encourage everyone to leave questions and suggestions in the comments section. Earlier this week, Fortnite: Battle Royale released version 1.7.2, which fixed a few bugs and added new features such as voice chat.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

