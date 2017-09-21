'Fortnite: Battle Royale' to become free-to-play starting September 26

The game was only announced last week, but it seems that Epic Games’ “Fortnite: Battle Royale” is stepping up to be a worthy alternative to “Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds.” The developer recently announced on a blog that its bright and colourful PvP game will be a standalone free-to-play title.

The game will become free starting September 26. The same date will witness the arrival of the squad feature; further details will be announced in the Fortnite Release Notes, according to Epic Games' blog post. As for the vehicles, the developer is currently “prototyping some ideas but don’t know how they will fit into the game.”

The post goes on to say that the PvP mode will not sell items that could provide players with unfair advantages over those who couldn’t afford to purchase. However, the developer promised that it will soon begin selling “other things including cosmetics or compendium-like content.”

In a Q&A post, Epic Games promises to give refunds to those who purchased Battle Royale access between September 12 and 20. In fact, players who only want to try out the new mode do not need to own the original “Fortnite.” The same blog post confirms that the game’s upcoming campaign Save the World will also be free and will be released in 2018.

The free Battle Royale mode will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The original “Fortnite” was released on July this year after remaining an Early Access title since 2011.

