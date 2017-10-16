Former Pussycat Dolls singer: Girl group was a prostitution ring

By @chelean on

A former member of the Pussycat Dolls is claiming that the American girl-group was a prostitution ring. Kaya Jones, who joined the girl band in 2003, fired off a series of tweets saying entertainment executives abused them.

Jones, 33, was a teenager when she joined the band in 2003. She was recruited along with Nicole Scherzinger, Melody Thornton, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt. She quit in 2005, saying then that being part of the group was no longer fun.

On Friday, Jones said that she was “in a prostitution ring” during her time with the Pussycat Dolls. She said the situation was so bad that she had to walk away from her dreams and a US$13 million (AU$16.50 million) record deal.

“Tried to silence us, made us stronger. Tried to drug us, but we were wide awake. Tried to blacklist us, but fans followed. We aren’t kids anymore,” she tweeted. “The children you messed with that survived the abuse, we are adults now. Are you ready old ones to fight? Cause you all are looking mighty old.”

She said they had to be a team player, which meant “sleep with whoever they say.” And if they didn’t, they would turn them out or get them hooked on drugs and use it against them. “Victimising the victim again,” she said.

No one reported it because they were all abused. She was allegedly warned that if she told anyone, she would end up dead or her career would falter. She told Hollywood executives in 2004 and the press in 2005-2006. Her voice was apparently snubbed because the press did nothing.

Jones also called out the “den mother from hell” to confess why one of the members committed suicide. She did not give names, leaving her followers to speculate who those two could be.

Choreographer Robin Antin founded the group as a burlesque troupe in 1995. She also founded the girl group G.R.L. in 2012 as replacement for the Pussycat Dolls members who left the group. Simone Battle, one of the members of G.R.L., took her own life in 2014 at the age of 25.

In response, Antin said Jones’ claims were “disgusting, ridiculous lies.” She told The Blast that Jones was a Pussycat reject who was just “looking for her 15 minutes.”

Jones was apparently just on a trial and never an official member of the Pussycat Dolls. Antin was also incensed that Jones had to bring up Battle’s death, calling it “nasty” and disrespectful to people working toward suicide prevention and awareness.

The publication reports that the group’s lawyer has drafted a legal letter to warn her about spreading lies. There’s no word from former Pussycat Dolls members yet.

