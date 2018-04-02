From Ford to Gold: More Companies Adopt Blockchain Technology

The Blockchain technology has come a long way since it was first conceptualized by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. What was initially the core component of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has now been adopted by different industries and for different purposes. Today, aside from the thousands of cryptocurrencies that use it, the network is also being integrated into many forms of transactions.

The proliferation of blockchain has pushed corporations and multimillion-dollar businesses to consider the technology and how it can make their operations more fluid and secure. So far, General Electronics has started integrating the digital ledger to improve its financial efficiency among others. In 2017, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) also confirmed is transitioning to the use of blockchain for clearing trades and processing equity transactions.

With more and more companies joining the digital ledger bandwagon, tech developers are also looking at ways to improve the system and make the world just a little bit better and life easier.

Blockchain platform for gold trading launched

Bitcoin will finally be replaced as the “digital gold” with gold trading joining the digital age. Companies are now offering new blockchain platforms for trading the precious metal. The technology aims to make transaction simpler, safer, faster, and cheaper.

Earlier this month, TradeWind launched a new trading and settlement program for gold. It will use an application called VaultChain that will identify participants, register the items, and settle purchases — all in a secure environment. The company has also partnered with the Royal Canadian Mint to store the gold and offer the option of physical delivery.

“The gold market today is a very manual market. A lot of the dealing is done over the telephone, via email, maybe even faxes or chat rooms,” TradeWind president Matt Trudeau told Bloomberg.

“We feel like this will reduce the frictional and transactional costs in the market and lead to greater liquidity and price discovery.”

The gold trading platform will start in North America but will eventually roll out across the globe.

TradeConnect to solve P2P asset trading problems

ThinkMarkets, an FCA and ASIC regulated online broker, has launched its own asset trading platform, ThinkConnect. The platform will be making use of the blockchain technology to allow the trade of any financial assets across the world. The platform allows individuals and institutions to trade directly with one another, creating a balanced trading field where players large and small trade as equals.

ThinkConnect will be using its very own digital trading token, ThinkCoin (TCO), for transactions within its system. The coinwill allow faster and safer settling of trades with lower costs. ThinkCoin makes use of a hybrid trading model where a trade is processed off the chain but recorded on the chain with smart contracts.

Speaking exclusively with International Business Times Australia, ThinkMarkets CEO and co-founder, NaumanAnees, says the blockchain technology will revolutionize asset trading.

“ThinkCoin represents the next generation of trading for the ThinkMarketsgroup. I believe the blockchain will fundamentally and rapidly transform the way the CFD industry operates.”

ThinkCoin aims to provide the fastest and most trusted trades possible. Transactions are kept secure as they are recorded in a smart contract. Speed is ensured by processing transactions off-chain, which expedites the process. ThinkCoin is designed to democratize trading while at the same time improving the overall trading experience.

“We are well positioned to capture this momentum by releasing a single crypto currency that can be used in any financial trading transaction and position us to be a leader in this sector.”

Mobile messaging operator, Kakao, taps blockchain

South Korea’s mobile messaging giant, Kakao Corp, announced this week that it will expand its business to cover the blockchain industry. In a news conference, co-CEO Joh Su-yong said the company has added more information and technology services to its company. And it aims to expand its market beyond South Korea, to Japan, China, and the rest of Southeast Asia.

“Ground X, Kakao's newly established subsidiary specializing in blockchain, will explore the technology with the goal of taking the technological leadership in Asia,” the company said, as noted by Yonhap News.

“To do so, Ground X will open its blockchain platform to the public, explore ways to leverage R&D and investment to ensure further growth, and offer new blockchain-based services combined with Kakao's existing services.”

The company also aims to strengthen the blockchain business by eventually providing education opportunities for developers as well as hosting blockchain conferences.