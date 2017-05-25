'The Flash' Season 3 finale recap: Barry Allen does jail time, parole expected by next season

"The Flash" season 3 officially ended and there were technically three deaths that happened. Iris West (Candice Patton) was not one of them thanks to a 'switcheroo' pulled by H.R. (Tom Cavanagh) in a scene most did not see coming.

The comedic character made the ultimate sacrifice himself, taking the place of Iris using that advanced camouflage gadget most saw Barry (Grant Gustin) use when he and Leonard Snart/ Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) penetrated A.R.G.U.S. for the power source needed for the "Speed Force Bazooka."

Barry and his evil self did get it on, though it was Iris making the save when he shot the evil Barry. The gang did their share as well plus some help from Caitlyn Snow/ "Killer Frost" (Danielle Panabaker).

While everything seemed to be settled, the fact remained that the "Speed Force" needed someone inside. Recall that it was Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) who was left inside until he was freed. In the end, Barry had to make the ultimate sacrifice, his penance as he so put it to spare the world in answering for his mistakes.

It was a tearful ending and most never saw this one coming. Wally West/ "Kid Flash" (Keiynan Lonsdale) was appointed the new "Flash" ("Kid Flash") of Central City and season 4 will likely see him filling up for the indisposed Barry.

Heading into season 4 of "The Flash," most know for a fact that Barry will eventually come back to reality. His sacrifice of entering the "Speed Force" is someone like a jail sentence – a result of the mess he started in the first place with "Flashpoint."

Like any person who serves time, Barry will likely get a reprieve at some point. There is no timetable on that but do expect to see him trying to rediscover himself inside the "Speed Force" when season 4 comes around.

The early episodes of "The Flash" season 4 may see Barry spending most of the time there until some sort of parole is granted to the "Scarlett Speedster." Until that time comes, Team Flash will have to figure a way to move on and save Central City with "Kid Flash" at the helm.

The Harrison Wells from earth 2 promised to stick around and it looks like he will have a couple of geniuses on board. These are Julian Albert (Tom Felton) and Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek), both of whom will try to fill in for the departing Caitlyn Snow.

Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and Iris will still be around as well as the team tries to manage without Barry for the time being. Theories are likely to be whipped up until season 4 of "The Flash" comes around so stay tuned for them here on IBT AU.