'The Flash' Season 3 episode 23 spoilers: Barry likely taking a hit in final encounter with ‘Savitar’

The efforts of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Leonard Snart/ Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) went for naught when "Savitar" pulled a fast one on Team Flash. Iris West (Candice Patton) died as expected and now the stage is set for the final battle between the "Flash" and technically his evil self.

All that goes down next week in the season finale titled "Finish Line" where most are expecting an epic battle. However, would it be a wise decision to take out his anger on his future self? With Iris dead, revenge is the only looming agenda for Barry. But if one traces the storylines, is this not want "Savitar" wanted to happen?

Rewinding a bit to episode 21 where Barry asked his future self how he became "Savitar," the speed demon mentioned he was broken and left alone. The present Barry is technically halfway there with more developments expected on episode 23 next week.

Aside from that scene, there was also that parting shot between Barry and Captain Cold. Both were able to get the needed power source from ARGUS, something that dates back to the crossover invasion by the "Dominators," Cinema Blend reports. After some obstacles, both were able to leave the high-security facility with Snart advising Barry not to fight "Savitar" at his own game.

From those two scenes alone, it seems evident that the only way the "Flash" can come out of his final duel with "Savitar" is not to defeat him and eventually allow the evil from within him grow over. For those who watched "Star Wars," it is pretty much the same to that scene where Luke Skywalker chose not to fight his father, "Darth Vader."

Hence, expect a lot of reasoning and talking in the season finale of the "Flash" or perhaps seeing Barry take a hit. He could sacrifice himself and eventually eliminate the existence of his evil self, potentially resulting in the deletion of the time remnant and seeing a transformation from a bad Barry to a good one.

Looking beyond that, it could be more than Barry getting a change. It could affect the whole timeline and the dreaded "Flashpoint." If so, all could be back to normal including Iris breathing once again. But there are some characters who may not be as fortunate.

Julian Albert (Tom Felton) and Tracy Brand (Anne Dudek) could be erased while characters with metahuman powers could be reset to mere mortals. Caitlyn Snow/ "Killer Frost" (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West / "Kid Flash" (Keiynan Lonsdale) could end up without powers and everything would be where things were left off in the season 2 finale.

Don’t miss the season finale of the "Flash" next week titled "Finish Line" airing on Fox8. Check out the video below to see what lies ahead.