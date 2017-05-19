'Five Nights at Freddy's' latest news: Fnafworld.com, Scottgames.com codes mislead fans to probable game installment

There is no official word on whether Scott Cawthon has any "Five Nights at Freddy's" game installment planned though that is not expected to stop fans from hoping. Most are keeping tabs with video game designer, including the two sites – Fnafworld.com and Scottgames.com.

Just recently, noticed some dialogues from both sites found in the source codes. It seemed to indicate two characters having an argument and most believe it was "Charlie" and "Silver Eyes." While it may be nothing, some "Five Nights at Freddy's" loyalists dug deeper and are now opening a couple of possibilities.

With "Five Nights at Freddy's" best known to be one of the popular horror mobile games in the market, some are now toying with the idea of a potential new game installment. The problem with that is that Cawthon has not hinted of a new game release, at least not in the immediate future.

Instead, an actual "Five Nights at Freddy's" release has to do with an upcoming novel - "Five Nights at Freddy's The Twisted Ones." The dialogues could be part of a promotional ploy to build on the upcoming content which is set to be released on June 27, 2017.

Most believe that it would not make sense to promote "Five Nights at Freddy's The Twisted Ones" on both sites (Fnafworld.com and Scottgames.com) though it has happened before. The "Five Nights at Freddy's Silver Eyes" novel did appear on the Scott Games site so it could be a possibility.

For the benefit of those who were unable to follow the "Five Nights at Freddy's" novels, the main protagonist Charlie was able to the threat from the serial killer when she loosens the springlock on the animatronic suit. The killer got the worst end of it though a creepy end saw the animatronics dragging him out of the scene.

Based on the summary for the "Five Nights at Freddy's Twisted Ones" novel over at Amazon, it seems that the killer could be getting a new lease on life and hunt down Charlie. The summary seems a bit broad though it looms as the only logical twist for the upcoming novel.

As for the game, there seems to be no new "Five Nights at Freddy's" installment in the works. The last one was "Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location" which came out in October 2016 and Scott Cawthon has not touched on a possible sequel.