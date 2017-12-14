First same-sex wedding in Australia looks set to happen before Christmas

A bouquet is seen in the snow as a bride poses for a photograph after a group wedding ceremony during the 26th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2010.

The first lawful same-sex marriage in Australia can possibly happen next week, less than a month after Parliament passed the new laws. A Melbourne couple has reportedly obtained a waiver from a one-month waiting period and will likely be the first same-sex pair to wed with a ceremony planned for next Thursday.

It was previously reported that the first same-sex wedding could start from January 9 because all couples need to give celebrants one month’s notice of their intention to tie the knot. But the first same-sex nuptial in Australia might happen sooner than initially expected.

Two women decided to set their wedding date more than a year ago, despite not knowing if SSM will be legal in Australia. Now Stephanie Dyball, 30 and Megan Stapleton, 32, could finally get hitched before Christmas.

Dyball and Stapleton got engaged in 2012. They initially became friends since they met in Beijing in 2011 before their romantic relationship begun.

They waited for the law to change and be legally married, but have gotten somehow tired and thought to just have a wedding. So the couple also planned the venue, in regional Victoria, last year.

Stapleton told BuzzFeed News they did not think the law will be passed. But the women were not too worried because they knew their wedding day will be special regardless. “But it’s been a nice surprise to have it done in time,” Stapleton said, adding they have waited for years to be legally married.

Their celebrant reportedly told them they may have the right to legally marry earlier if they provided the evidence. The couple was granted a shortening of the notice period on Tuesday after they submitted an application explaining they have relatives flying in from the UK and that they have been planning the wedding for months. Dyball is originally from the UK.

All couples who want to wed in Australia, straight or gay, need to give a one month's notice. But under the Marriage Regulations 1963, there are some circumstances under which the wait time can be shortened. These include a serious medical condition, religious considerations, legal issues and work or travel commitments. At least two other couples have also been granted waivers, The ABC has confirmed.

Stapleton said they were already looking forward to their wedding even before SSM is legalised in Australia. But they felt differently now that they knew their wedding will be legal.