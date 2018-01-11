'Fire and Fury' author feels bad about Steve Bannon's 'difficult situation'

By on
BANNON
Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff appeared to have expressed  regret that his book had led to a "difficult situation" for US President Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Wolff said he hopes Bannon has a plan.

In an interview with CBC News, he called Bannon a grand strategist “so he may very well have a plan.” Wolff spoke to CBC's The National co-host Rosemary Barton and The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti on Wednesday, when he admitted that he felt bad that Bannon appears to be in a difficult situation.

Bannon stepped down as chairman of Breitbart News Network less than one week following the release of his claims about Trump, which were published in Wolff's book. The author said he thinks it did not play out as Bannon had hoped.

Trump labelled Bannon as "sloppy Steve.” Trump's former confidant, who was sacked by the POTUS in August, was also accused of having lost his mind when he was fired.

Wolff believes the book has become a phenomenon mainly due to Trump's reaction. The latter, however, reportedly threatened legal action to stop its publication.

Aside from Bannon, the book reportedly cites other White House sources who perceive the US leader as mentally unfit for his role. Some aides also described his behaviour as similar to that of a child, it has been said.

Staff, according to Wolff, is concerned about the POTUS’ repetitions. He would supposedly repeat similar stories with the same words.

Some describe him as a "moron, an idiot.” "The president's insecurities are magnified, the president's intellectual deficiencies are magnified, the president's own willingness to tolerate - actually, perhaps willingness to create - chaos has been magnified." There were also claims that his wife US First Lady Melania Trump did not want him to win the 2016 presidential election.

Bannon and the book itself were attacked with allegations that it is filled with inaccuracies, factual errors such as dates and names, and typos. The White House has been quick to suggest that the book is a work of fiction.

Trump said the book was “full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist." He also called his author a fraud. The book was based on hundreds of interviews.

Amid the accusations, Wolff maintained that his book is absolutely true. “This is absolutely, literally, what I saw or what I heard,” he said.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Luke’s legacy
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
‘Poldark’ season 4: Film crew spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases new beginning
'Coronation Street' Jan. 12 spoilers: Simon rips off Eva, Toyah and Leanne
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 12 [VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 10-12 spoilers: Ashley becomes a target
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 10-12 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car