'Fire and Fury' author feels bad about Steve Bannon's 'difficult situation'

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff appeared to have expressed regret that his book had led to a "difficult situation" for US President Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Wolff said he hopes Bannon has a plan.

In an interview with CBC News, he called Bannon a grand strategist “so he may very well have a plan.” Wolff spoke to CBC's The National co-host Rosemary Barton and The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti on Wednesday, when he admitted that he felt bad that Bannon appears to be in a difficult situation.

Bannon stepped down as chairman of Breitbart News Network less than one week following the release of his claims about Trump, which were published in Wolff's book. The author said he thinks it did not play out as Bannon had hoped.

Trump labelled Bannon as "sloppy Steve.” Trump's former confidant, who was sacked by the POTUS in August, was also accused of having lost his mind when he was fired.

Wolff believes the book has become a phenomenon mainly due to Trump's reaction. The latter, however, reportedly threatened legal action to stop its publication.

Aside from Bannon, the book reportedly cites other White House sources who perceive the US leader as mentally unfit for his role. Some aides also described his behaviour as similar to that of a child, it has been said.

Staff, according to Wolff, is concerned about the POTUS’ repetitions. He would supposedly repeat similar stories with the same words.

Some describe him as a "moron, an idiot.” "The president's insecurities are magnified, the president's intellectual deficiencies are magnified, the president's own willingness to tolerate - actually, perhaps willingness to create - chaos has been magnified." There were also claims that his wife US First Lady Melania Trump did not want him to win the 2016 presidential election.

Bannon and the book itself were attacked with allegations that it is filled with inaccuracies, factual errors such as dates and names, and typos. The White House has been quick to suggest that the book is a work of fiction.

Trump said the book was “full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist." He also called his author a fraud. The book was based on hundreds of interviews.

Amid the accusations, Wolff maintained that his book is absolutely true. “This is absolutely, literally, what I saw or what I heard,” he said.