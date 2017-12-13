Fire-fighters continue to fight California wildfire that consumes area larger than NYC

Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito, California, U.S. December 12, 2017.

Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito, California, U.S. December 12, 2017. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

Almost 700 homes were already destroyed amid a California wildfire. Fire-fighters continue to fight the wildfires that have burned across Southern California, which has scorched an area larger than New York City.

The Thomas Fire broke out earlier this month near the community of Ojai. The massive wildfire has since travelled 27 miles, making it the fifth largest fire recorded in the state since 1932.

More than 368 square miles (953 square km) in Santa Barbara and Ventura, an area larger than New York City, have turned black. The conflagration charred another 2,500 acres, officials have confirmed.

On Tuesday, dry Santa Ana winds allowed crews to prevent additional damage to homes. The flames were 25 percent contained as of Tuesday evening (US time).

Captain Steve Concialdi of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire is staying away from homes. He said some of the 7,000 fire-fighters took advantage of the better weather to set controlled burns in a canyon near Carpinteria and near homes.

Some fire-fighters have been injured amid their efforts to stop the blazes. A 70-year-old woman died on Wednesday in her attempt to flee the fires in Ventura County.

The Santa Ana winds could return on Wednesday, the National Weather Service has warned. It means the fire is still unpredictable and dangerous. “Severe fire weather will continue to promote significant fire growth further into Santa Barbara County, threatening the communities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito and Summerland,” Cal Fire said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders were prompted in Carpinteria and Montecito areas as the fire moved closer to the city of Santa Barbara. An alert from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office states now is the time to gather family members, pets and important items such as prescriptions and documents.

The alert also urges residents to leave immediately once they are ordered to evacuate. They are also advised not to wait for a mandatory order.

About 200,000 people have been evacuated from their residences. The wildfires have left about 800 buildings destroyed.

California Governor Jerry Brown requested that a state of emergency be issued in California. United States President Donald Trump granted that request.

Vice President Mike Pence met with the House of Representatives to tackle the California wildfire. Representative Julia Brownley said all resources had arrived to deal with the crisis. It could take another week to contain the blaze.