Finkel review: Why Aussies must pay attention

By on
South Australia Blackout
Cars and buses drive in the central business district (CBD) of Adelaide after severe storms and thousands of lightning strikes knocked out power to the entire state of South Australia, September 28, 2016. AAP/David Mariuz/via Reuters

The way Australians receive electricity changes hastily as two ageing coal-fired power stations at Port Augusta in South Australia and Hazelwood in Victoria closed in the past year. Households are increasingly dependent on batteries and solar panels to meet energy needs.

Aussies are already paying more for electricity. Also, there have been warnings of more blackouts as the nation is struggling to cut emissions.

Chief scientist Alan Finkel worked alongside an expert panel to understand the National Electricity Market. They reportedly spent months in trying to resolve some major issues such as declining reliability, falling energy security and rising prices.

Finkel’s report highlights some key findings, including a clean energy target (CET). It also covers requiring existing huge power stations to issue a three years' notice of closure and responsibilities on new generators to back up and maintain voltage and frequency.

Clean energy target

CET is a market mechanism that supports investment in new low-emission power generation. Under the mechanism, the government would set an emissions intensity target, which could be lessened over time, to meet the country’s international obligations related to climate change.

The scheme would be technology neutral as all forms of electricity generation would be qualified. These include storage, gas and carbon capture as long as they are below the emissions intensity threshold.

Electricity retailers would be required to purchase certificates to certify that a pre-determined share of their electricity was from low emissions generators. It was found the scheme would result in lower consumer prices.

According to Finkel, his national energy plan could save households up to $90 annually and businesses even more. The likelihood of blackouts will be reduced and would ensure carbon emissions are cut.

In South Australia, a statewide blackout in September cost businesses millions. The event highlights the significance of a secure supply of electricity. “The goal is to ensure we have a secure electricity supply, at an affordable price for all Australian consumers, while meeting our international obligations to lower emissions,” news.com.au quoted Finkel.

But Finkel’s proposal in fixing Australia’s energy woes caused a backlash within the government, specifically over the future of coal. “Finkel in its current form is dead,” one MP told The Australian.

At least 20 MPs are believed to be against Finkel’s suggestion. Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott is perceived as one of its fiercest critics. He expressed concerns about power price affordability as well as the future prospects of coal usage.

Read More: 

Double-decker buses are back as NSW phases out bendies

Australia's top dole bludging suburbs revealed

abcqanda/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car