'Final Fantasy 12' remaster heads to PC, mods not supported

Prepare to experience the wonders of Ivalice once more as “Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age” releases on the PC on February 1. Developer Square Enix has announced that this remastered version of the PS2 title will be available on Steam on the said date.

Plenty of new and improved features await PC owners come February. For starters, the game will be running at 60 fps, and it will be compatible with 21:9 ultra-wide monitors. “Up to three HD monitors can be used for a potential 48(16x3):9 experience,” the press release states.

Gameplay-wise, Zodiac Age will feature two new post-game modes: New Game Plus and New Game Minus. The former allows all the characters to begin at Level 90, while the latter lets you start at a staggering Level 1 and never level up at all. Simply put, Plus is for those who want to simply enjoy, whereas Minus is for those who want a challenge.

Other features included in the remastered version are three background music options (original, re-orchestrated and soundtrack) and an option to get max License Points and Gil. The game will support mouse and keyboard as well as controllers.

When asked why Final Fantasy games take a while to launch on PC after console releases, Square Enix producer Hiroaki Kato stated that developers needed to focus on one platform for the sake of quality. In an interview with PC Gamer, Kato said, “While we were developing the PS4 version, we felt that the game now had a robustness that would let people enjoy it as a modern game on the PC too, without feeling outdated. That was when we decided to release the PC version.”

When asked if mods will be supported, Kato was direct in saying, "Mods will not be supported."

“Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age” released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2017 and sold millions of copies. The original game was released for the PS2 in 2006.