Film Academy boots out Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski

Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Film director Roman Polanski arrives at the Madeleine Church to attend a ceremony during a 'popular tribute' to late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday in Paris, France, December 9, 2017. Reuters/Charles Platiau

Bill Cosy and Roman Polanski have been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organisation, which runs the Oscar Awards, announced Thursday that they have voted to boot the two out.

Cosby, who has been accused by dozens of women of rape or sexual assault, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of one just person, Andrea Constand, last week. Polanski admitted to statutory rape of a 13-year-old in 1977.

The Academy said its board members voted to expel the two men from membership on Tuesday “in accordance with the organisation’s Standards of Conduct.” It said in a statement that it requires its members to “uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

According to Deadline, they newly ousted members will be informed in writing of the decision. They will be entitled to appeal the decision within 10 days. It’s not clear if Cosby or Polanski will appeal.

While Cosby has never been nominated for an Oscar, Polanski has had five nods and one win as Best Director in 2002 for “The Pianist.” Cosby starred in the top-rated “The Cosby Show” in the ‘80s to early ‘90s. His name was removed from the online roster of the Television Hall of Fame. He will retain his four Emmy Awards, though.

Cosby and Polanski are only the third and fourth known persons expelled from the Academy. The first was American film actor Carmine Caridi, who was expelled in 2004 for copyright infringement. He allegedly sent confidential film preview videos to a friend.

Former Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, who, like Cosby, has also been accused by dozens of women of rape or sexual assault, was kicked out last year.

Meanwhile, Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, has spoken for the first time since his conviction. She blamed the media for their “relentless demonization” of him.

“This is mob justice, not real justice. This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country,” she said in a statement.

They have been married since 1964.