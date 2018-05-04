Film Academy boots out Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski

By @chelean on
  • Roman Polanski
    Film director Roman Polanski arrives at the Madeleine Church to attend a ceremony during a 'popular tribute' to late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday in Paris, France, December 9, 2017. Reuters/Charles Platiau
  • Bill Cosby
    Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in his sexual assault retrial, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters
1 of 2

Bill Cosy and Roman Polanski have been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organisation, which runs the Oscar Awards, announced Thursday that they have voted to boot the two out.

Cosby, who has been accused by dozens of women of rape or sexual assault, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of one just person, Andrea Constand, last week. Polanski admitted to statutory rape of a 13-year-old in 1977.

The Academy said its board members voted to expel the two men from membership on Tuesday “in accordance with the organisation’s Standards of Conduct.” It said in a statement that it requires its members to “uphold the Academy’s values of respect for human dignity.”

According to Deadline, they newly ousted members will be informed in writing of the decision. They will be entitled to appeal the decision within 10 days. It’s not clear if Cosby or Polanski will appeal.

While Cosby has never been nominated for an Oscar, Polanski has had five nods and one win as Best Director in 2002 for “The Pianist.” Cosby starred in the top-rated “The Cosby Show” in the ‘80s to early ‘90s. His name was removed from the online roster of the Television Hall of Fame. He will retain his four Emmy Awards, though.

Cosby and Polanski are only the third and fourth known persons expelled from the Academy. The first was American film actor Carmine Caridi, who was expelled in 2004 for copyright infringement. He allegedly sent confidential film preview videos to a friend.

Former Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, who, like Cosby, has also been accused by dozens of women of rape or sexual assault, was kicked out last year.

Meanwhile, Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, has spoken for the first time since his conviction. She blamed the media for their “relentless demonization” of him.

“This is mob justice, not real justice. This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country,” she said in a statement.

They have been married since 1964.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kings’ Landing battle
‘Solo: a Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard interview
‘Outlander’ season 3: Interview of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
‘Avengers 4’: Characters and storylines to expect
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Character from Prime Universe
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car