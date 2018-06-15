| Make IBT your homepage

'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 spoilers: Morgan is now the lead

By @sachintrivedig on
Morgan
A picture of actor Lennie James as Morgan in AMC's "The Walking Dead" TV series. The Walking Dead/ Facebook

While the recent deaths in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 have got some fans raging mad, there appears to be a silver lining. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is now the lead of the TV series. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

While the death of Nick (Frank Dillane) isn’t something the producers could have prevented, as the actor reportedly asked to exit the show, the death of Madison (Kim Dickens) was a conscious decision. Speaking during the “Talking Dead” show, Dickens shared her views on what it has been like to play this important character, ComicBook reports.

Dickens said that she was “shocked and disappointed and heartbroken” when she first found out about her character’s death on the show. The actress added that there were many more stories to tell about the character and places that she was supposed to go.

“I have loved this character, I’ve loved playing this character, I’ve loved this show, and I’m so proud to have been a strong female empowered lead of a genre show,” Dickens said. The actress pointed out that such roles in a TV show are usually reserved for a male lead. She also pointed out that this character is not in her 20s or 30s. What makes Madison special is that she is a mother, a “ferocious mother,” and Dickens said that it was an honour to play this role.

The deaths of Nick and Madison and the addition of new characters feels like the TV series is getting a fresh start. However, the new showrunners are confident about the future. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Showrunner Andrew Chambliss said that they are excited about all the new characters.

Chambliss pointed out that all the major characters on the show are slowly coming together to form a new group. There’s still a long way for them to go, but the producer said that they are already forming connections between them. Moving forward the story will be about how this new group struggles together and how these characters grow together.

