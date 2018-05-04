'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 4: Unaware Madison

The journey of the rest of the heroes continues in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 4 episode 4. The big death featured in the previous episode is something that everyone has to deal with, and Madison (Kim Dickens) is yet to find out what happened.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the story from Madison’s perspective as well as from the perspective of the team that is out there scavenging for food. Nick (Frank Dillane) is dead, and the team will continue to do their work to make sure the community back home will survive.

The journalist Althea (Maggie Grace) will continue to film everyone’s stories, and the trailer shows Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) sharing some details about his past. The zombie threat will continue while the heroes try to find food and other things they can use, and look for answers.

Morgan (Lennie James) will continue to bond with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). The preview video shows the two characters on their own in a car.

Naomi (Jenna Elfman) will also be back, and she can be seen becoming friends with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). It will be interesting to see what role this new character will play in the storyline. The two characters will have to face some challenges together from the zombies in the next episode.

Meanwhile, Madison will face her own challenges back home. The Vultures continue to camp right outside, posing a big threat to the community. The preview video shows her walking up to their leader Mel (Kevin Zegers) to have a chat. She is confident that her people will return, so it will be interesting to see how she will react when she finds out that her son was murdered by Charlie (Alexa Nisenson).

The war between the two sides may start at any time. Is this the reason why Alicia and the others are out on their own without Madison?