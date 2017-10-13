'Fear the Walking Dead' season 3 marathon finale: There's a war coming

Fans of “Fear the Walking Dead” should get ready for a marathon watching session because episodes 15 and 16 of season 3 will be airing back to back this weekend. The preview videos of the episodes have surfaced online, teasing a major war for water and survival. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the dam coming under attack. The Proctors, who own El Bazaar, want to take control. Water is power in the post apocalyptic world, and the Proctors can use it to demand tribute from the people in exchange for releasing it.

Madison (Kim Dickens) failed to deliver the weapons that she promised after the ranch was overrun by zombies. Though they lack sufficient weapons, the people at the dam can still hope to withstand an attack by posting armed guards at key entry points.

There will be some tense moments in this episode, especially between Madison and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Readers should note that Victor made some kind of a deal at El Bazaar. Constantly looking for angles to play and survive, will the character get into trouble for it?

There will be more trouble at the dam after Nick (Frank Dillane) and Troy (Daniel Sharman) arrive to lend a hand. A sneak peek posted on YouTube shows Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) having a conversation with Nick about how exactly Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) got bitten because of a sudden zombie attack, and he has no time for half-truths or lies.

Another preview scene posted on YouTube shows the people at the dam considering letting the water to flow to the people. This puts everyone’s future at risk, since they are not sure when it will rain again. However, they can use it as their last bargaining chip in case they are losing the fight against the Proctors.