'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'

Fargo star Ewan McGregor RActor Ewan McGregor arrives at the Fargo Season Three For Your Consideration event at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

"Fargo," starring Ewan McGregor as Raymond "Ray" and Emmit Stussy, Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, David Thewlis as VM Varga and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango, will have an upcoming episode titled "Aporia," which will be aired on FX on June 14. It will feature Gloria and Emmit's meeting. Below is the latest episode guide of the show.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Fargo' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more.

"Fargo" Season 3, episode 9 will show Emmit having an important conversation with Gloria, according to an FX press release. Meanwhile, Nikki will attempt to negotiate a deal. This episode was directed by Keith Gordon and written by Bob DeLaurentis and Noah Hawley.

Stars in 'Aporia'

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists Andy Yu (Meemo) and Graham Verchere (Nathan Burgle) as some of the actors appearing in this episode. They will be joined by other stars such as Scoot McNairy (Maurice LeFay) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Sy Feltz).

'Fargo' recap

The episode before "Aporia" was "Who Rules the Land of Denial?" which was aired on Wednesday, June 7. It was directed by Mike Barker and written by Monica Beletsky and Noah Hawley. It featured Nikki and Mr Wrench's (Russell Harvard) escape from prison. Unfortunately, they were chained together and had no choice but to travel with each other. It doesn't help that Wrench is deaf, making it hard for Nikki to communicate with him. Thankfully, Wrench was able to rip the chain apart.

Eventually, Wrench and Nikki find a bowling alley where they order double whiskeys. Surprisingly, Paul (Ray Wise) joins them and he talked about reincarnation. This strange scene was inspired by a scene from the film "The Big Lebowski."

Elsewhere, Emmit felt guilty about Ray's death. Plus, Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) drank a tea from Varga and fell into a coma. Emmit also found Ray's Corvette in his office parking space. He is convinced that someone is messing with him and that Ray is still alive. He even suspects that Nikki has a hand in the strange things that have been happening to him, including waking up to see a mustache on his face and seeing his office decorated with copies of the stamp that Ray wanted to have. Racked with guilt and paranoia, Emmit went to Gloria's police station determined to confess.

"Fargo" episodes air on SBS on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm in Australia. It also airs on Wednesdays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on FX in the US. After "Aporia," the episode titled "Somebody to Love" will air on June 21.

