'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'

By @JanSSS8 on
Fargo star Ewan McGregor
Fargo star Ewan McGregor RActor Ewan McGregor arrives at the Fargo Season Three For Your Consideration event at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

"Fargo," starring Ewan McGregor as Raymond "Ray" and Emmit Stussy, Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, David Thewlis as VM Varga and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango, will have an upcoming episode titled "Aporia," which will be aired on FX on June 14. It will feature Gloria and Emmit's meeting. Below is the latest episode guide of the show.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Fargo' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more.

"Fargo" Season 3, episode 9 will show Emmit having an important conversation with Gloria, according to an FX press release. Meanwhile, Nikki will attempt to negotiate a deal. This episode was directed by Keith Gordon and written by Bob DeLaurentis and Noah Hawley.

Stars in 'Aporia'

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists Andy Yu (Meemo) and Graham Verchere (Nathan Burgle) as some of the actors appearing in this episode. They will be joined by other stars such as Scoot McNairy (Maurice LeFay) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Sy Feltz).

'Fargo' recap

The episode before "Aporia" was "Who Rules the Land of Denial?" which was aired on Wednesday, June 7. It was directed by Mike Barker and written by Monica Beletsky and Noah Hawley. It featured Nikki and Mr Wrench's (Russell Harvard) escape from prison. Unfortunately, they were chained together and had no choice but to travel with each other. It doesn't help that Wrench is deaf, making it hard for Nikki to communicate with him. Thankfully, Wrench was able to rip the chain apart.

Eventually, Wrench and Nikki find a bowling alley where they order double whiskeys. Surprisingly, Paul (Ray Wise) joins them and he talked about reincarnation. This strange scene was inspired by a scene from the film "The Big Lebowski."

Elsewhere, Emmit felt guilty about Ray's death. Plus, Sy (Michael Stuhlbarg) drank a tea from Varga and fell into a coma. Emmit also found Ray's Corvette in his office parking space. He is convinced that someone is messing with him and that Ray is still alive. He even suspects that Nikki has a hand in the strange things that have been happening to him, including waking up to see a mustache on his face and seeing his office decorated with copies of the stamp that Ray wanted to have. Racked with guilt and paranoia, Emmit went to Gloria's police station determined to confess.

"Fargo" episodes air on SBS on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm in Australia. It also airs on Wednesdays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on FX in the US. After "Aporia," the episode titled "Somebody to Love" will air on June 21.

In case you missed it (ICYMI), READ these stories:

'Fargo' Season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Winnie and Gloria are closer to finding the truth in 'The Lord Of No Mercy' [VIDEOS]

‘Fargo’ season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Ray and Nikki takes plan B, Gloria deals with stepfather’s death

Related
Join the Discussion
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Rafael Nadal on Dominic Thiem: 'He has huge potential to tap'
2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson has 'strong supporters' within Lakers organisation
Accused of 'tanking,' Novak Djokovic considering a break after shocking French Open ouster
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal just two wins away from 10th Roland Garros title
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
LeBron James on 2017 Warriors: 'Most firepower I've ever seen'
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
2017 French Open: 'Garbage man' Andy Murray never expected to reach semis
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 5 release date: Series ‘will be out at the end of the year’
'Better Call Saul' Season 3 episode 9 'Fall' spoilers
‘Poldark’ season 3: Eleanor Tomlinson to answer fan questions
'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' cast gets a feisty nerd hacker in Tala Ashe
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Azazel remains on the loose in 'You Are Not Your Own' [VIDEOS]
'Shadowhunters' Season 2 episode 12 'You Are Not Your Own' spoilers
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Emmit meets up with Gloria to talk about things in 'Aporia'
'Fargo' Season 3 episode 8 'Aporia' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car