'Fargo' Season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Winnie and Gloria are closer to finding the truth in 'The Lord Of No Mercy' [VIDEOS]

"Fargo," starring Ewan McGregor as Emmit and Raymond "Ray" Stussy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nikki Swango, David Thewlis as VM Varga and Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, will have an upcoming episode titled "The Lord of No Mercy." It will show Gloria and Winnie (Olivia Sandoval) inching closer to the discovery of the truth. Below is the newest "Fargo" show episode guide.

An FX press release states that in "Fargo" Season 3, episode 6, Winnie and Gloria will be much closer to finding out the truth. Meanwhile, Ray and Nikki are gearing up for payback time. Elsewhere, VM Varga will clean up some mess and Emmit will try to fix things and make it right. "The Lord of No Mercy," which was directed by Dearbhla Walsh and written by Noah Hawley, will air on Wednesday, May 24.

'The Lord of No Mercy' stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Michael Stuhlbarg (Sy Feltz), Scoot McNairy (Maurice LeFay), Ivan Sherry (Scotty Pullover) and Zina Lee (Madeline) will be some of the stars that will appear in "The Lord of No Mercy." They will be joined by "Fargo" cast members Andy Yu (Meemo) and Goran Bogdan (Yuri Gurka).

'Fargo' episodes

The episode before "The Lord of No Mercy" was "The House of Special Purpose" which aired in the US on May 17. It showed Ray pretending to be Emmit. He made a sex tape with Nikki to blackmail his brother. However, Stella (Linda Kash), aka Emmit's wife saw the video and angrily left Emmit.

Nikki and Ray also got engaged before making the video. As for Varga, he punished Sy for speaking with the police. He also took Sy's office at Stussy Lots.

Meanwhile, Nikki met up with Sy but Meemo and Yuri interrupted it. Unfortunately, Yuri and Meemo beat up Nikki. When Ray went home, he saw an injured Nikki in the bathtub.

After "The House of Special Purpose" and "The Lord of No Mercy," the next "Fargo" episodes will be "The Law of Inevitability" (air date: May 31), "Who Rules the Land of Denial?" (air date: June 7), "Aporia" (June 14) and "Somebody to Love" (June 21).

"Fargo" airs in Australia on SBS on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm. It also airs in the US on Wednesdays at 10-11 pm ET/PT on FX.

Watch some "Fargo" videos below:

There's hell to pay. Take a look at this PREVIEW of Wednesday's all-new episode of #Fargo. pic.twitter.com/CdpFmipR6r — Fargo (@FargoFX) May 20, 2017

