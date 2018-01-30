Far North Queenslanders encouraged to be vigilant as meningococcal disease emerges

Far North Queenslanders are being encouraged to be on the lookout for symptoms of meningococcal disease as cases have reportedly almost doubled this month compared to the same period over the last five years. The illness emerges in Cairns.

The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service recorded a single case of meningococcal strain Y earlier this month. Between January 1 and 29, Queensland Health has spotted four cases of serogroup B, one serogroup Y, and one pending case with serogroup.

The acute bacterial infection can lead to death within hours if not determined and treated on time. It has struck down males and females between the ages three to 64.

Cairns’ Tropical Public Health Services director Dr Richard Gair said meningococcal disease can be serious and urged the community to be watchful. “Symptoms include vomiting, fever, headache, stiff neck, rash and joint pain and people should seek immediate treatment as early medical intervention can often prevent serious medical complications, The Daily Telegraph reported Gair as saying.

Based on Queensland Health data, there were 68 people statewide affected by the illness in 2017. This is comparable to 45 in 2016 and 31 in 2015.

The number of meningococcal cases being diagnosed in Queensland had rose by 106 percent over the past five years. About 70 were reported in 2017.

Gair said children aged less than five years had the highest incidence of the disease although invasive meningococcal disease was relatively rare. Babies were said to have the highest incidence of the deadly disease.

The Courier-Mail has previously reported that parents from Queensland would need to wait until March to know whether they could access free four-strain meningococcal vaccine for babies. The state government appeared unlikely to follow Western Australia’s move.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the state had implemented a time-limited meningococcal ACWY vaccination program for 15-19-year-olds. He explained that the program will protect vaccinated adolescents directly. It also seeks to start to induce community protection across all age groups.

The spokesman revealed that the federal government’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC), at its March 2018 meeting, will consider a submission from one pharmaceutical company to list meningococcal ACWY vaccine on the National Immunisation Program for immunisation of infants.

He added that the Queensland Department of Health anticipates the recommendation from PBAC. According to Gair, there is no increased risk of contracting meningococcal disease in Far North Queensland at this time of year.