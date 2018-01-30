Far North Queenslanders encouraged to be vigilant as meningococcal disease emerges

By on
A vaccine needle is seen in a file photo
A vaccine needle is seen in a file photo Reuters/Karoly Arvai

Far North Queenslanders are being encouraged to be on the lookout for symptoms of meningococcal disease as cases have reportedly almost doubled this month compared to the same period over the last five years. The illness emerges in Cairns.

The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service recorded a single case of meningococcal strain Y earlier this month. Between January 1 and 29, Queensland Health has spotted four cases of serogroup B, one serogroup Y, and one pending case with serogroup.

The acute bacterial infection can lead to death within hours if not determined and treated on time. It has struck down males and females between the ages three to 64.

Cairns’ Tropical Public Health Services director Dr Richard Gair said meningococcal disease can be serious and urged the community to be watchful. “Symptoms include vomiting, fever, headache, stiff neck, rash and joint pain and people should seek immediate treatment as early medical intervention can often prevent serious medical complications, The Daily Telegraph reported Gair as saying.

Based on Queensland Health data, there were 68 people statewide affected by the illness in 2017. This is comparable to 45 in 2016 and 31 in 2015.

The number of meningococcal cases being diagnosed in Queensland had rose by 106 percent over the past five years. About 70 were reported in 2017.

Gair said children aged less than five years had the highest incidence of the disease although invasive meningococcal disease was relatively rare. Babies were said to have the highest incidence of the deadly disease.

The Courier-Mail has previously reported that parents from Queensland would need to wait until March to know whether they could access free four-strain meningococcal vaccine for babies. The state government appeared unlikely to follow Western Australia’s move.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the state had implemented a time-limited meningococcal ACWY vaccination program for 15-19-year-olds. He explained that the program will protect vaccinated adolescents directly. It also seeks to start to induce community protection across all age groups.

The spokesman revealed that the federal government’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC), at its March 2018 meeting, will consider a submission from one pharmaceutical company to list meningococcal ACWY vaccine on the National Immunisation Program for immunisation of infants.

He added that the Queensland Department of Health anticipates the recommendation from PBAC. According to Gair, there is no increased risk of contracting meningococcal disease in Far North Queensland at this time of year.

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Melbourne will host World T20 men's and women's finals in 2020
Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker to make season debut on Friday
NBA Trade Deadline: Kristaps Porzingis urges Knicks to make moves
NBA Trade News: Detroit Pistons acquire Blake Griffin in blockbuster deal
Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested
Blake Griffin trade: Los Angeles Lakers were not interested
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
LeBron James Free Agency: Clippers plan to suit up for Cavs star
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 15 spoilers
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick shares picture from set
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: How Luke may be alive
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures suggest huge Cersei twist
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell war scene
'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona filming in the woods
‘Outlander’ season 4: Video from the production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car