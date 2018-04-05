'Far Cry 5' leads Australian video game charts, 'A Way Out' follows

“Far Cry 5” is dominating game charts left and right. In Australia, the action-adventure first-person shooter has taken the top spots for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

According to the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA), the week of March 26 to April 1 saw Ubisoft’s “Far Cry 5” taking over the number one spots for the PS4, Xbox One and PC categories, and the top spot in general. Following the game in overall standings is the cooperative multiplayer “A Way Out.”

Ubisoft recently announced that “Far Cry 5” has tremendously surpassed the first week sales of the previous game, making the fifth instalment the fastest selling in the history of the franchise. It now holds the record for the second biggest launch for a Ubisoft release, following “Tom Clancy's The Division.”

"Far Cry 5, like the real Montana, is a vast and gorgeous playground filled with colorful stories for players to enjoy and share," Laurent Detoc, President of Ubisoft, Americas, said in a statement. "We're grateful to newcomers and fans of the series who have joined us in Hope County and have collectively grown our community."

Bandai Namco’s “Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” follows “Far Cry 5” in the Australian PS4 charts. “Sea of Thieves” and “The Sims 4” follows in Xbox One and PC standings, respectively. It’s worth noting that in New Zealand, where the Ubisoft game is also at the top spot, “Far Cry 4” stands at number 2.

IGEA Top Ten Australian Games Chart - Week 13 (March 26 – April 01, 2018)