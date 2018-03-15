'Fantastic Beasts 2': Wizards apparating inside Hogwarts angers 'Harry potter' fans

The first trailer of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has been released online, taking the fans back to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, instead of being happy about the new film, “Harry Potter” fans were angry about what seems to be a mistake in the film.

It is not possible to apparate inside or on the grounds of Hogwarts. This element of the plot was central to the “Harry Potter” movies. The protection around the school prevented Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his army from just popping up inside the school. However, the upcoming movie seems to have ignored this crucial fact.

The trailer [see below] shows wizards apparate on the grounds of Hogwarts. There is some debate on whether the far end of the bridge forms a part of the school grounds. The wizards may have apparated just outside the protective shield.

The other possibility is that the movie will show the casting of the protective spell around the school. A shield that even Voldemort found very difficult to break.

Jude Law will be playing the role of the young and handsome Dumbledore. He will be seen as a professor in the film, who will finally have to confront Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), a man he once loved. But, the professor will need some help in defeating the villain, and he will enlist the help of a former student who bested Grindelwald once before.

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) will be back with his magical creatures, and so will his side kick Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). Kowalkski had his memory wiped, and was running his own successful bakery at the end of the first film. It will be interesting to see how he will be brought back into the storyline.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is set to be released on Nov. 15 in Australia.

Credit: Fantastic Beasts/ Facebook