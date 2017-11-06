Fanatical Steam bundle: Action Heroes 2 Bundle contains action-packed games for US$2.99

Fanatical’s Action Heroes 2 Bundle contains action-packed titles worth US$52.92. The best part, however, is that you can get all these games for only US$2.99. That’s 93% worth of savings.

Listed below are some of the titles included in the Action Heroes 2 Bundle. Take note that a Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased, and that the bundle will not activate in Germany.

‘One Finger Death Punch’ – Normal price: US$4.99 (AU$6.52)

Boasting an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, “One Finger Death Punch” is a side-scrolling brawler in which players must master different kung-fu styles. The developers have long stated that the game does not work through button-mashing; “every press matters.” If you’re up for a challenge, this fast-paced indie game may be your smashing cup of tea.

‘Cargo Commander’ – Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$13.06)

Step in the shoes of a lonely spaceman as he risks his life retrieving alien cargo. Obstacles get in the way, in typical video game fashion, so get ready to punch your way through mutants while collecting over 80 different types of cargo, according to the Steam page. The most important thing to consider, of course, is that someday, you'd be able to go home and be with your family.

‘Hammerfight’ – Normal price: US$2.99 (AU$3.91)

“Hammerfight” successfully emulates the look and feel of classic 2D shooters, but it still stands out in a number of ways. You control machines with the capacity to slash and pierce, with controls relying on faithful physics depending on how the mouse is handled. With more than 50 weapons, fans of retro games may need to check this out.

Complete list of games in Fanatical’s Action Heroes 2 Bundle