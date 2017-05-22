Fake refugees to face deportation on October 1, Australian government declares

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton speak on Australia's citizenship test during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, April 20, 2017.

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton speak on Australia's citizenship test during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, April 20, 2017. Reuters/Lukas Coch

The Australian government issued an ultimatum to over 7,500 "fake refugees" currently residing in Down Under. Illegal immigrants were told they only have until October to file a formal application for refugee status or would be forced to face deportation.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the "game is up" for refugees who arrived illegally by boat under the previous Labor government between 2007 and 2013. He told the press on Sunday the government is giving them less than six months to prove to the Immigration Department they have a case for legal protection.

The minister said fake refugees, those who arrived in the country with no identifying document, can lodge the process and start with the proceedings until Oct.1. He warned that those who fail to comply will be cut off from welfare support and are likely to be deported. Dutton added the expectation is to ensure fake immigrants are deported from the country as quickly as possible.

He explained that Australia has been a generous country when it came to resettling legitimate refugees. However, the Commonwealth could not afford to continue to support fake immigrants while the country is currently in debt.

The game is up

Dutton pointed that several illegal immigrants got access to government income support at an estimated cost of $250 million in 2016. "If people think they can rip the Australian taxpayer off, if people think that they can con the Australian taxpayer, then I'm sorry, the game's up," Xinhua has quoted Dutton as saying.

The minister assured that the country is prepared to support legal refugees. But he stressed that the Turnbull government is not going to support fake immigrants who are only enjoying welfare and taxpayer benefits but refuse to present any information in relation to their protection claim.

He added the government will not allow more debt to be run up paying for welfare services for “people who are not genuine.” Until the individual processes are completed, immigrants who cannot provide their protection claim information will continue to receive Medicare support, will be allowed to work and their children will still be permitted to attend school. However, they may no longer get access to income support.

Meanwhile, Key crossbench senator Nick Xenophon told the ABC he hoped the government puts as much effort into dealing with jobseekers. For more news in Australia, watch video from ABC News below.

Read more: Sydney bus strike may just happen again

PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for

ABC News (Australia)/YouTube