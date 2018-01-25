'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary

Following the news nowadays is easier than ever. No matter if they cover changes in the global political landscape, armed conflicts in Syria, awaited celebrity or royal weddings, or online promotions on constant gaming, they constantly flow toward us through so many channels we may find it a tenuous task even to keep up. But these news channels are often plagued by "false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting" - this is the definition of "fake news" that you'll find in the Collins English Dictionary. Why is this important? Because the use of the term "fake news" has skyrocketed in 2017, prompting the same dictionary to choose it as its "Word of the Year" in 2017.

Fake news for the win

One of the most prominent users of the term "fake news" is none other than the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Over the last year, Trump has called "fake news" on pretty much every news story he didn't agree on, ranging from the Russia Dossier to reports on his country's health care struggles, with a special attention to any potential connection between him and Russia. He even called out the media on reporting his argument with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull. He also repeatedly called most of the media (except for his personal favourite outlets) Fake News organizations, both on social media and in spoken word.

The main reason why the Collins English Dictionary has chosen "fake news" as its "Word of the Year" 2017 is its jump in usage: according to the publication, it has seen an increase of 365% since 2016.

Shortlisted terms

There were, of course, many other new terms picked up both by the media and the people themselves in the year that's passed - some of them political in nature, others related to personal life and business. Among others, the term "unicorn" has seen a significant jump, and so did "gig economy", "echo chamber", and many others. Here is the full list of terms that made it to the Collins' short list in 2017:

Unicorn - not Scotland's national animal but the "recently launched business enterprise that is valued at more than one billion dollars"

Gender-fluid - not identifying exclusively with one gender rather than another

Insta - related to the photo-sharing app Instagram

Gig economy - an economy in which there are few permanent employees and most jobs are assigned to temporary or freelance workers

Fidget spinner - a small toy designed to be spun by the fingers as means of improving concentration or relieving stress

Echo chamber - an environment, especially on a social media site, in which any statement of opinion is likely to be greeted with approval because it will only be read or heard by people who hold similar views

Cuffing season - the period of autumn and winter, when single people are considered likely to seek settled relationships rather than engage in casual affairs

Corbynmania - fervent enthusiasm for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party

Antifa - (1) an antifascist organization (2) a member of an antifascist organization adjective: (3) involving, belonging to, or relating to an antifascist organization