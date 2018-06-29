| Make IBT your homepage

Facebook adds Keyword Snooze feature to block out spoilers etc

By @chelean on
A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018.
A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Facebook is testing out a new feature that allows users to “snooze” a keyword, person or group for 30 days. The Keyword Snooze aims to give users more options on what content they want to see on their News Feed.

The new feature can be found on the right-hand menu (the three dots beside the user’s name or the page name) of a post on News Feed. It can temporarily hide posts by keywords, users, or page or group for 30 days.

According to Facebook, this feature is useful for those who are avoiding mentions of any spoilers of the TV show or movie that they are yet to watch. They can snooze posts containing a certain keyword, such as “spoilers,” and they won’t see any post with that word for 30 days.

The new Keyword Snooze feature from Facebook The new Keyword Snooze feature from Facebook  Facebook

There’s just one snag, though. To snooze a keyword, users have to find a post that includes that word. So if they want to snooze the word “spoilers” to hide posts that contain spoilers, they would have to find a post that contain the very same word. That is counterproductive because they might run into posts that they wanted to avoid in the first place.

When TechCrunch asked Facebook about this, a spokesperson said that the social media company was still looking into adding a pre-emptive snooze option in the next few weeks. It was also considering a recurring snooze list for easier and faster snoozing.

The Keyword Snooze doesn’t apply to ads, though. So if an ad contains the keyword that was snoozed, the user can still see ads with the same keyword. Facebook explained that ads belong to a “separate team, separate algorithm.”

Tech Crunch also asked why the Keyword Snooze is only effective for 30 days and not permanently. Facebook said it’s still in a test phase. It might add more option for duration, depending on user feedback.

The feature is currently available for a few select users only. However, it will appear to everyone’s News Feed eventually.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car