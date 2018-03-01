'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together

Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 .

Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle, who are now being dubbed as the “Fab Four,” have carried out their first engagement together to mark the Royal Foundation’s work. Markle used the event as a chance to publicly share that she is planning to “shine a light on women” while Harry joked that they are “stuck together” for the rest of their lives.

William, Kate, Harry and Markle sit together to discuss why The Royal Foundation was set up. They also talked about the projects they are working on as well as their ambitions for the coming years.

The event is being conducted annually in order to showcase the projects run or launched by the royals’ main charitable vehicle. William and Harry set it up in 2011.

Markle is set to become the fourth patron of the foundation following her wedding with Harry on May 19. The couple have attracted global attention since they announced in November that they were tying the knot.

Many were curious about how Markle will use her position as a new member of the royal family. She is again making headlines after she said during the event’s Q&A session that she felt “it’s very important to hit the ground running.”

“There is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them,” she said. Her statement comes in the wake of the #MeToo and #Time’sUp campaigns against sexual harassment.

The 36-year-old bride-to-be said she and Harry see the world similarly in their approach of being very hands-on with things. She also felt fortunate to meet with some incredible women and organisations in the United Kingdom.

Harry said he feels incredibly proud and excited that his future wife is equally passionate about seeing positive change in the world, and that she will soon be joining their work. He said they are currently tied up with planning a wedding, but they are really looking forward to working as a pair and as a four.

He added that they are hoping to make as much of a difference where they can, and that it is really good that they have got four different personalities but all of them have that same passion to make a difference. The Forum is hosted by Radio 1 newsreader and BBC presenter Tina Daheley.