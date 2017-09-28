F1: Lewis Hamilton not chasing Michael Schumacher's records

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain talks with Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany during a news conference at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 23, 2012.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton became only the second driver in history to register 60 Grand Prix wins when he claimed victory at this month's Singapore GP. With the victory, the Briton consolidated his second place in the all-time standings, trailing Michael Schumacher by 31 Grand Prix wins.

Hamilton, with 263 points, leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (235 points) by a margin of 28 points in the 2017 Formula One World Drivers' Championship. With just six races left, Hamilton is in prime position to secure his fourth World Championship and potentially add to his 60 career race victories.

"Seven championships, I personally don't have a desire to chase that. I don't know how the other drivers feel about that but the wins feel more exciting to try and chase. Records are there to be broken so at some stage someone will break them, whether it's me, I can't tell you," Hamilton said after his victory at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Despite the mounting pressure to challenge Schumacher's records, Hamilton is taking a season-by-season approach and hasn't set his sights on rewriting the history books. In fact, Hamilton recently revealed that he contemplated retirement from the sport after winning his third world championship. The 32-year-old Hamilton admittedly found new motivation after Ferrari's recent resurgence his ongoing rivalry with Vettel.

Will Lewis Hamilton surpass Michael Schumacher's tally?

Hamilton, who turns 33 in January, doesn't plan to retire anytime soon. But he's equally interested in pursuing other passions outside of Formula One. "When you're in Formula One you're in the spotlight, you're at the top of the world, then it's downhill from then on -- you don't earn the same money, there's not a huge amount of opportunities because you've been in that world for so long. I've been there since I was eight."

Sky Sports F1 did a statistical breakdown and projected that Hamilton would need another 109 Grand Prix starts to surpass Schumacher. "Hamilton achieved his 60th win at the 202nd attempt, 15 years after Schumacher became the first F1 driver to 60 with victory at the 2002 British GP. That was the German driver’s 170th race start. Approaching the end of his 11th season in the sport, Hamilton has won at a rate of once every 3.4 races. Using that strike rate, he’d need another 109 races to reach the magical 92 wins."

In June, Lewis Hamilton broke childhood idol Ayrton Senna's record for most pole positions. A month later, Hamilton eclipsed Michael Schumacher's record for most starts in the front row.

The 2017 Formula One season continues with at Sepang International Circuit for the Malaysian Grand Prix between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. Hamilton has the opportunity to extend his world title lead over Vettel. Despite his impressive accomplishments, Hamilton still trails Vettel by one championship.