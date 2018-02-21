F1 2018: Australian Daniel Ricciardo crashes new Red Bull car in practice

By @saihoops on
2018 Formula One season, Daniel Ricciardo
Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix 2017 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 10, 2017. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia makes a pit stop during first practice. Reuters / Paulo Whitaker

Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo crashed his brand new RB14 during a closed session at a wet Silverstone circuit, according to a new report. Though Ricciardo crashed Red Bull’s new F1 car on its track debut, the team is admittedly geared up for testing in Spain next week. 

According to The Sun, Red Bull attempted to cover-up up the crash until a few videos began surfacing on social media. When contacted by the British tabloid, a team spokesman said: “No issues for Barcelona (testing), we’ll be fine.”

The report added that the footage released by Red Bull showed Ricciardo driving down the pit lane but cut short the video of the 28-year-old Australian crashing the RB14 into the barriers. 

According to AutoSport.com, the impact of the crash caused damage to the car’s front, suspension and floor. However, Ricciardo didn't reference any issues in a statement released by Red Bull after the RB14 's track debut in Silverstone, England. 

“It’s hard to tell from a couple of laps but the initial feeling in the car is good. I can already feel that the rear feels pretty settled, even in these poor conditions. Those are encouraging early signs," said the Australian, who could potentially switch teams during the 2019 Formula One season. 

F1 2018: Can Red Bull challenge Mercedes?

Red Bull, the former four-time champions, won three out of the 20 races in 2017 to finish third in the Constructors' Standings behind Mercedes and Ferrari. According to several F1 insiders, the RB14 could help propel Red Bull F1 as a legitimate title contender in 2018. 

And Ricciardo, widely regarded as the most underrated driver on the F1 circuit, ecstatic entering the new season. Ricciardo also gave an update after testing the new "halo" head protection device, a mandatory requirement for all drivers in the forthcoming season. 

"So far I can see fine with the halo. I’d only done a couple of installs with it before so it was pretty new today but I really didn’t notice it was there, which is pretty good. Honestly, unless there’s stuff above, I don’t see any issues at all on a flat track.”

The 2018 Formula One season will get underway on March 25 at Albert Park in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix. Ferrari F1 is also expected to be a serious contender as they launch their 2018 car on Feb. 22, four days ahead of the first pre-season test in Barcelona. Odds makers expect Mercedes F1 to enter the season as favourites, with Lew Hamilton pegged to capture another Formula One world championship.

