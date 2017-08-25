Experts commissioned to ensure safety of Australia's buildings

The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne can be seen from the area located along the Yarra River called Southbank located in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016.

The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne can be seen from the area located along the Yarra River called Southbank located in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

An expert lawyer and a leading academic have been appointed to look at compliance and enforcement issues in Australia’s construction sector. They were tasked to help ensure the safety of the buildings in the country.

The Building Ministers’ Forum (BMF) announced on Thursday that Professor Peter Shergold and Bronwyn Weir were commissioned for the job. They will specifically examine compliance and enforcement problems within the building and construction systems across Australia that affect the implementation of the National Construction Code (NCC).

Craig Laundy, the assistant minister for industry, innovation and science, said the government was committed in ensuring that Australia continues to have a safe built environment that members of the public could have confidence in. He added the NCC is among the best in the world.

“But we’ve got to work with state and territory regulators across the country to focus on stamping out the non-compliant installation of building products, such as combustible cladding on high-rise buildings,” he said in a media release. Laundy, who chairs the BMF, assured that the two people appointed to assess these issues had exemplary credentials.

Shergold is the Chancellor of the University of Western Sydney. He has headed an independent review of government processes for the development and implementation of major public projects and programmes in 2014.

Weir, on the other hand, is a partner at Maddocks law firm. Weir is considered as one of the leading expert lawyers in building and construction and has knowledge of building control systems. “We want to make sure our builders not only have the right products to do their job, but are also using the right products for the job, to ensure we can provide continued confidence in Australia’s buildings,” Laundy maintained.

NBN rollout updates

In other news, the National Broadband Network (NBN) rollout has hit another milestone, with 6 million homes and businesses now poised to connect. The rollout is on track for completion by 2020.

According to a media release, the network build is now more than 70 percent complete outside major urban areas. More than half of Aussie homes and businesses nationwide already have access to it.

NBN partners with telephony and retail broadband providers on a smooth migration experience for Aussies as the government is focused on providing a reliable broadband service with several options so households can choose the most suitable plan for them. NBN’s guide provides further explanation about what the broadband access network means for every Australian.

