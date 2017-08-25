Experts commissioned to ensure safety of Australia's buildings

By on
Melbourne CBD
The central business district (CBD) of Melbourne can be seen from the area located along the Yarra River called Southbank located in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016. Reuters/David Gray

An expert lawyer and a leading academic have been appointed to look at compliance and enforcement issues in Australia’s construction sector. They were tasked to help ensure the safety of the buildings in the country.

The Building Ministers’ Forum (BMF) announced on Thursday that Professor Peter Shergold and Bronwyn Weir were commissioned for the job. They will specifically examine compliance and enforcement problems within the building and construction systems across Australia that affect the implementation of the National Construction Code (NCC).

Craig Laundy, the assistant minister for industry, innovation and science, said the government was committed in ensuring that Australia continues to have a safe built environment that members of the public could have confidence in. He added the NCC is among the best in the world.

“But we’ve got to work with state and territory regulators across the country to focus on stamping out the non-compliant installation of building products, such as combustible cladding on high-rise buildings,” he said in a media release. Laundy, who chairs the BMF, assured that the two people appointed to assess these issues had exemplary credentials.

Shergold is the Chancellor of the University of Western Sydney. He has headed an independent review of government processes for the development and implementation of major public projects and programmes in 2014.

Weir, on the other hand, is a partner at Maddocks law firm. Weir is considered as one of the leading expert lawyers in building and construction and has knowledge of building control systems. “We want to make sure our builders not only have the right products to do their job, but are also using the right products for the job, to ensure we can provide continued confidence in Australia’s buildings,” Laundy maintained.

NBN rollout updates

In other news, the National Broadband Network (NBN) rollout has hit another milestone, with 6 million homes and businesses now poised to connect. The rollout is on track for completion by 2020.

According to a media release, the network build is now more than 70 percent complete outside major urban areas. More than half of Aussie homes and businesses nationwide already have access to it.

NBN partners with telephony and retail broadband providers on a smooth migration experience for Aussies as the government is focused on providing a reliable broadband service with several options so households can choose the most suitable plan for them. NBN’s guide provides further explanation about what the broadband access network means for every Australian.

Fox Business/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019
Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ script being written
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers [VIDEOS]
New Video shows Thrawn’s introduction in ‘Star Wars Rebels’
New video showing ‘Outlander’ season 3 sets and scenes
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers: Guy tests Zosia
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car