Exhausted Rafael Nadal to golf for a few days before shifting focus to Roland Garross

By @saihoops on
Rafael Nadal, 2017 French Open
Tennis - ATP - Rome Open - Dominic Thiem of Austria v Rafael Nadal of Spain - Rome, Italy - 19/5/17 - Nadal leaves at the end of the match. Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi

Rafael Nadal's 17-game winning streak this clay-court season was broken by Austrian Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday. Nadal will now rest for a few days before shifting his focus to the 2017 French Open with an opportunity to become the first player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam on ten occasions. 

After his exit from the Italian Open, Nadal praised his young opponent before revealing his plans for the next week. "Tomorrow I'll be in Mallorca fishing or playing golf, or another thing. I'm going to rest a little bit, I think I deserve it. Then from Monday and Tuesday I will start to prepare for Roland Garros. It's an important event for me. If you do things well, you have more chances in Roland Garros. I hope to play my best tennis in Roland Garros," said the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

It's been a highly successful clay-court season for Nadal, who entered Rome after winning three consecutive titles at Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. After missing most of 2016 with an injury, the Spaniard is playing sublime tennis and odds makers expect him to prevail at Roland Garros and win Grand Slam No. 15. Novak Djokovic, the reigning French Open champion and Nadal's biggest obstacle, will resume his Italian Open semi-final fixture against Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday after a rain interruption the day before.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: A budding clay-court rivalry

Thiem got the better of Nadal on Friday after falling to the veteran Spaniard in Barcelona and most recently the finals at the Madrid Masters. Nadal predicts a bright future for the 23-year-old Austrian. "He played very aggressive, hitting the ball very strong.  The court here is probably the smaller on all the centre courts on clay, so that makes the players who play with bigger serve and hitting the ball strong, you know, is a little bit more easier for them to see the option to hit winners.

"So he did it. He played very long. He didn't miss a lot. Played high intensity. In general I was not able to push him back. He had the control of the points much more times than me. That's the key of this game," said the 30-year-old Nadal, via Yahoo Sports.. The 2017 French Open runs through May 22 and June 11. Nadal's first-round match would be during the final week of May. The draw for this year's Roland Garros will be announced on Sunday.

Join the Discussion
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Manufacturers get $100-million fund as automotive producers leave Australia
Qantas crowned Australia’s most attractive employer
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 3
Exhausted Rafael Nadal to golf for a few days before shifting focus to Roland Garross
Isaiah Thomas injury update: Celtics star doubtful for Game 3 on Sunday
Ryan Fitzpatrick seeks new opportunity with Buccaneers
WWE news: Chris Jericho almost became Universal Champion, Goldberg thwarted plans
Chris Jericho could have won another major WWE title if not for Goldberg
Paul George trade: Lakers willing to offer D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Luol Deng, per new report
Paul George trade: Lakers willing to offer D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Luol Deng, per new report
More Sports
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Famed Nintendo titles ‘Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Pokemon’ getting mobile version soon
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Spyslide webcam cover is super thin and practical; Small security device ships in July
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
More Life
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What to expect
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Another confirmation of a Jedi Force ghost
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car