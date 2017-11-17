Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud

Jade Robinson, the wife of former NRL player David Fifita, has been sentenced to jail for defrauding Centrelink. Robinson, whose legal name is Jade Fifita, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment on Friday.

The 26-year-old mother of three pleaded guilty in June to two counts of receiving financial advantage from a commonwealth entity for almost five years from 2011 until May 2016. The total amount that she fraudulently received from Centrelink was $48,507.52.

She pretended to be a single mum of two boys in Blacktown so she could be eligible to receive benefits. In reality, she was in a relationship with Fifita, who was earning more than $160,000 a year, even before September 2011 when she received her first single-parent payment. She also told Centrelink they got married in April 2016. Robinson and Fifita – who have a six-year-old, two-year-old and a four-month-old together – had a highly publicised wedding in October 2014 in Thailand.

On Friday, Magistrate Jennifer Price sentenced her to a maximum of eight months’ prison, with a three-month non-parole period. However, Robinson could end up avoiding a day in jail as Price ordered the matter to be adjourned until January so she could be assessed for home detention instead.

Price said Robinson was motivated by greed. The WAG’s crime was “consistent and persistent” and fuelled by a “dependency on the approval of others.” She wanted to keep up with other people’s financial standing, maintaining an outward appearance of the same level of success.

Robinson’s lawyer previously argued that she should be spared jail because the amount had been paid in full. Price did not agree, saying, “People can’t buy their way out of punishment.”

Fifita previously played for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in the National Rugby League. He now plays for Wakefield Trinity in the English Super League.

Robinson will spend Christmas with her family. She is expected to return to court on Jan. 25.

